It was billed as the Sun Belt Conference’s ultimate offensive meeting, matching two teams that ranked among the nation’s leaders in yardage and points production.

Appalachian State, a team receiving enough votes in both the AP and the coaches’ polls to rank an unofficial 28th and a team with the nation’s third-longest winning streak, entered Wednesday’s nationally-televised contest averaging 47 points per game. Only LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State have managed more points than the Mountaineers.

UL’s host Ragin’ Cajuns, meanwhile, led the nation in rushing with 314 yards per game and were sixth nationally in total offense. Their 7.34 yards per carry trailed only the Sooners in rushing gained per play.

So, naturally, the rematch of last year’s Sun Belt championship game turned into a defensive struggle.

Before the Mountaineers went on a marathon 19-play, 97-yard march that ate up over 10 fourth-quarter minutes, and quarterback Zac Thomas’ game-clinching bootleg eight-yard touchdown in the final two minutes, neither offense lived up to its billing in App State’s eventual 17-7 victory.

Cajun coach Billy Napier credited the Mountaineer defense, but also said that his team’s normally-potent offense left a lot to be desired in its first Sun Belt loss of the season.

“A lot of our plays didn’t go the way we intended them to go,” Napier said. “Whether it was protection, decision making or just a good defensive call or disguise on their part. All I know is we didn’t rush it as effectively as we typically do.”

The numbers bore that out. The Cajuns were held to 123 net rushing yards and were outgained on the ground for the first time since the opener against Mississippi State.

Quarterback Levi Lewis was sacked three times and was on the run for much of the night from pressure applied by the Mountaineer defensive front.

“They (Appalachian State) did some stunts, but they did more containing and contained me well,” said Lewis, who finished 13-of-24 for 131 yards and provided UL’s only touchdown on a 14-yard strike to tight end Nick Ralston eight seconds before halftime. “Our passing game was there. They did a lot of scheming up front, but behind that they did exactly what we prepared for. It was us not executing, not playing our best.”

Overall, UL’s offense punted on six of 10 possessions, turned the ball over on downs twice and had a third-quarter field goal attempt blocked that could have tied the game. The most damaging of the turnovers on downs came early in the second quarter when UL had four chances from the Appalachian State two-yard-line and were turned away on three running plays and a fade-route pass.

“I’m gonna lay in bed thinking about that one for sure,” Napier said. “We called the plays that we’d worked on in practice, and I’m sure when we see the film we’re going to see that we could have executed better and App State made some plays. Certainly a lot of credit goes to that veteran App State defense, they had a tremendous plan and they caused issues for us.”

UL’s defense did a lot of its own issue-creating. Thanks in part to Cajun punter Rhys Byrns continually backing the Mountaineers deep in their own territory, App State had to drive 95 and 97 yards to its two touchdowns and 63 yards to a third-quarter field goal that provided a 10-7 advantage. UL forced three three-and-outs on five App State possessions in the second half.

However, the Mountaineers converted on three third-down situations and one fourth-down situation in that final 97-yard march, while also benefiting from a fourth-down pass interference call that put the ball at the Cajun 10 with just over two minutes left that set up Thomas’ winning score.

Other than those three drives, a Mountaineer team with the nation’s third-longest winning streak (10 games) had 88 offensive yards on eight possessions.

“I don’t think there’s any question we had a really good plan defensively,” Napier said. “We made them execute in critical situations. Third down was big. We were getting off the field a lot, but their quarterback played well when he needed to so credit Zac Thomas.”

“He escaped the pocket a few times,” Cajun linebacker Ferrod Gardner said of Thomas. “He knows how to escape pressure. We got out of our pass rush lanes a few times. We have to get better at that.”

Byrns averaged 49.3 yards per punt with a long of 61 on six attempts, after entering the game with only 11 punts through UL’s first five games. More importantly, he had four punts that rolled dead at the App State 1, 3, 5 and 15 and had one touchback that could also have been downed inside the 5.

“I was impressed with the way we played in the kicking game, outside of the bad field goal kick,” Napier said. “We really had a good day relative to the kicking game. The way we controlled vertical field position with Rhys was outstanding, and outside of the one big pass play we gave up, we basically shut them down in the first half. Coach (Ron) Roberts and his crew had a great plan.”