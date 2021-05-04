The world of college basketball in 2021 leaves room for plenty of offseason news, and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t any different.
Star guard Mylik Wilson and reserve forward Chris Spenkuch have entered the transfer portal and will be leaving coach Bob Marlin’s program.
Wilson started 50 games over his first two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns out of Rayville. It’s hard to detail all of Wilson’s contributions to the Cajuns on a statistical line, ranging from points to ball handling to rebounding to athleticism defensively.
During his sophomore season, Wilson averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 33.7 minutes game. That followed an encouraging freshman campaign where he averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game.
The big difference in Wilson’s first two seasons was his shooting. His overall field goal shooting dropped from 47.4% to 43.9%, while his 3-point shooting really suffered – from a team-high 35.8% as a freshman to 24.5% this past season.
Meanwhile, Spenkuch’s departure wasn’t a surprise. The 6-foot-7 forward from Miami, Florida averaged 2.2 minutes a game this past season with more depth on the squad after averaging 6.7 minutes a game as a freshman.
Spenkuch didn’t scored any points in five games this season after averaging 1.5 points in 20 games his first season.
Helping to replace Wilson’s many contributions, the Cajuns added former Lafayette Christian standout and St. John’s transfer Greg Williams - also 6-foot-3 - both with the ability to handle the ball and score.
Williams shot a career-high 44.8% from 3-point land last season.
At some point in the coming weeks, the program will also be revealing decisions by seniors Cedric Russell and Dou Gueye on whether they plan to return for another season with the Cajuns.
Either way, it’s clearly possible even more transfers could be added to UL’s roster via the transfer portal.
Henceforth, UL basketball fans – like their counterparts across the land – may need erasable ink for their team roster for the remainder of the offseason.