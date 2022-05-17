Keyon Martin thought for some time that he’d never play for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Back in 2018, his Deerfield Beach High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) football team visited Lafayette on a summer tour of potential college destinations.
“They didn’t want me back then,” laughed the 5-foot-10, 165-pound cornerback, who said he still has a picture on his phone from that visit four years ago.
The Cajuns want him now, though.
That was clear on Martin’s return visit to Cajun Country last week, so he decided to transfer to UL after spending the past two seasons at FCS Youngstown State.
“I had seen the facilities before, but that’s really all I knew,” Martin said. “I knew they were a winning team. But going up there, I just felt the love from the coaches.”
Martin said he got more offers than expected after entering the transfer portal on April 30. But he wanted to be at his new home for the start of summer workouts, so he only visited the schools that agreed to his condensed traveling schedule last week.
His tour included Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic and UL.
“A lot of schools were good situations for me to come in and play, but I felt like Louisiana could develop my game with the coaching staff and then coming off a 13-1 season,” Martin said. “I just wanted to continue that, because I believe in coach (Michael Desormeaux) after meeting coach Des. I like the program he’s running over there. I’m fully confident in what UL is building.”
Another factor in Martin selecting the Cajuns was cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris. Burris played with Martin’s father, Emanuel, with the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s.
“Coach Burris played a big role,” Martin said. “That’s the room I’m going to be in. That’s going to be the main guy coaching me. Having a meeting with him in my official visit and just trusting in his coaching style and his knowledge of the game was the main thing that really sealed the deal for me.
“I like to pick coaches’ brains and see what they actually know, and coach Burris is very knowledgeable of the game. That’s what really put my confidence in coach Burris.”
Martin committed to Akron out of high school, but the coaching staff was fired and the new staff opted not to offer him a scholarship before signing day.
So he went to Air Force for 10 months — playing on their prep squad — before deciding to transfer to Youngstown State in Ohio.
In his first season at Youngstown State, Martin made seven starts. He had 24 tackles with an interception, two breakups and a blocked kick. Last season he had 32 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss, an interception, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Penguins.
Martin said he didn’t consider transferring during the fall, but a new defensive staff and his cornerbacks coach going to Purdue made him consider the move.
“Because I’m already getting new coaches, so if I go to a new school, I’ll be doing the same thing I’m doing here,” he said.
UL cornerback Mekhi Garner transferred to LSU, but the Cajuns return veterans cornerbacks Eric Garror, A.J. Washington and Trey Amos.
“I believe I’m an all-around corner,” said Martin, who has three years of eligibility remaining. “I believe I can tackle and I can cover, but everybody’s got their strengths. I believe my strength is being able to cover anybody — outside or the slot. I feel like I’m a corner any team would be looking for.”