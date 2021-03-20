UL's Ragin' Cajun women are beginning to make their presence felt in track and field.
Coming off an indoor season in which they earned a fourth place finish in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, the squad posted four victories in the Louisiana Classics this weekend at Cajun Track.
It was the season outdoor debut, as well as the team's only home meet of 2021, and the Cajuns celebrated.
Two wins came on Friday's opening night, Brooklyn Wilson hurled the discus 175-11, while Claire Meyers threw the javelin 154-7 for the other title. Both athletes moved into the No. 2 spot in school history in the process – Wilson trailling only Jo Jo Harris (180-11) and Meyers behind Dorsey Streamer's 160-1.
The Cajuns added to their bounty on Saturday when Reagann Leleux won the pole vault with a 12-4 clearance.
A fourth win came in the 4x100 relay as Kennedy London, Johnessi Gray, Serenity Rogers and Ta'La Spates posted a 46.10 time, The event was robbed of some drama when heavily favored LSU exceeded the first exchange zone and was disqualified.
Kiana Foster, a double champion in the SBC Indoors, was runner-up in Friday's 200 in 25.07 and fourth in a hotly-contested 100 on Saturday in 11.67 – a race won by L SU's Symone Mason in 11.47.
Other women's highlights included Emoni Coleman (800, third, 2:15.34), a third in the 4x400 relay (3:50.95), Kenne Washington's runner-uo 5-5.25 in the high jump and Jukiette Smiith's third 19-0 in the long jump.
The Cajun men opened with a 1-2-3-4 sweep in Friday's 200 by Brock Appiah (21.24), Nathan Fergusson (21.70), Trejun Jones (21.75) and Terroll Jolla (21.96) to set the stage,
Another strong effort came in Saturday's 100 from Jones (third, 10.42), Jolla (sixth, 10.55) and Appiah (seventh, 10.58).
Fergusson scored the day's only win, a 52.71 in the 400. but there were promising efforts from Tahj Whitfield (second, 14.51) and Yves Cherub (third, 14.57) in the 110 hurdles.
Also, Ryland Theyard was second in the high jump at 6-5 and triple jump (49-6), Chandler Mixon (15-7.25) was pole vault runner-up, Tyren Hannah placed third in the shot put at 46-10 and the 4x400 relay was third in 3:15.71.
“We had some expectations, and pretty much did see what we wanted,” coach Lon Badeaux said. “We've been kind of beating them up the last three weeks and wanted to see how they'd respond, and they did well.
“We had some performances that didn't live up to our standards, and yet they're leading the conference. That's nice.”
Temperatures in the 50's put a different twist on the meet,
“We didn't expect the cold,” Badeaux said. “The track's not fast when it's cold, but it was the same way for everyone.”
The Cajuns head to the Texas Relays this week, sure to see more challenges ahead.