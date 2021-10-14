The 2022 UL baseball schedule was released on Thursday and it features 16 teams that competed in the NCAA regionals a year ago.
The season begins Friday, Feb. 18 with a three-game series against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Russo Park.
The second weekend is spiced by participation in the Round Rock Classic where the Cajuns will meet College World Series participant Stanford, as well as Indiana and Arkansas.
Other top-notch non-conference home weekend series are against Southern Mississippi March 4-6 and Houston March 11-13.
The Cajuns will also travel to LSU on Tuesday, April 19 and play two games at Rice on May 10-11.
The Sun Belt Conference schedule begin at Troy on March 18-20 and the first home conference series is slated for March 25-27 against South Alabama.
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 24-30 in Montgomery, Ala.
2022 UL Baseball Schedule
FEBRUARY
18 UC Irvine, 6 p.m.
19 UC Irvine, 2 p.m.
20 UC Irvine, 1 p.m.
22 Southeastern, 6 p.m.
(Round Rock Classic)
25 Stanford, 1 p.m.
26 Indiana, Noon
27 Arkansas, 6 p.m.
MARCH
1 At Northwestern St., 6 p.m.
2 Northwestern St., 6 p.m.
4 Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
5 Southern Mississippi, 2 p.m.
6 Southern Mississippi, 1 p.m.
8 At Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.
9 At New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
11 Houston, 6 p.m.
12 Houston, 2 p.m.
13 Houston, 1 p.m.
16 At McNeese, 6 p.m.
18 At Troy, 6 p.m.
19 At Troy, 2 p.m.
20 At Troy, 1 p.m.
22 At Nicholls, 6:30 p.m.
25 South Alabama, 6 p.m.
26 South Alabama, 2 p.m.
27 South Alabama, 1 p.m.
29 Southeastern, 6 p.m.
APRIL
1 Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
2 Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
3 Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
5 At Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.
8 At Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
9 At Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
10 At Arkansas State, 1 p.m.
12 McNeese, 6 p.m.
14 ULM, 6 p.m.
15 ULM, 6 p.m.
16 ULM, 4 p.m.
19 At LSU, 6:30 p.m.
22 At Georgia State, 5 p.m.
23 At Georgia State, 2 p.m.
24 At Georgia State, 10 a.m.
29 At Appalachian St., 5 p.m.
30 At Appalachian St., 2 p.m.
MAY
1 Appalachian St., 5 p.m.
6 UT Arlington, 6 p.m.
7 UT Arlington, 4 p.m.
8 UT Arlington, 1 p.m.
10 At Rice, 6:30 p.m.
11 At Rice, 6:30 p.m.
13 At Texas State, 6 p.m.
14 At Texas State, 2:30 p.m.
15 At Texas State, 1 p.m.
17 Nicholls, 6 p.m.
19 Little Rock, 6 p.m.
20 Little Rock, 6 p.m.
21 Little Rock, 4 p.m.
(Sun Belt Tournament, Montgomery)
May 24-30