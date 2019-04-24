For UL senior pitcher Alison Deville, Sunday’s scheduled start on Senior Day at Lamson Park is a dream come true a decade in the making.

“My very first college softball game was at Lamson Park and I was sitting right over there (first base line),” Deville remembers. “It was when the stadium was fairly new. I was watching Ashley Brignac pitch and I thought she was so cool. I tapped my mom on the shoulder and said, ‘Mom, I want to play here.’ ”

Once the former Port Barre All-State southpaw joined the Ragin’ Cajuns softball program in 2015, the dreams began getting more specific … and a lot more regular.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Deville reflected. “I’ve literally dreamed about it. My red-shirt year, I’d dream almost every day about getting my first start. Most of the time, something catastrophic would happen. I didn’t have on cleats or I had the wrong uniform, or something like that.”

As her career moved on from year to year still waiting for that treasured maiden voyage, a strange thing began to happen.

As special a moment as Sunday’s start in the circle for the No. 8-ranked Cajuns will be, her five-year association with the program taught her that start was less critical than she ever imagined.

“Well, I knew coming in I had a lot of work to do,” Deville said of her mindset as her career began. “I started very late in the game. I didn’t start pitching until I was 14. I knew I was behind. I knew I was going to red-shirt. I was hoping to get into the pitching rotation after a year or two.

"Maybe not four or five years, but hey, better late than never.”

Sure, that’s become her motto this season, but her career at Lamson Park taught her that start no where near defines her impact on the program.

Somehow two seemingly conflicting occurrences took place simultaneously. Deville’s drive to succeed never lessened, but somehow the necessity of it did.

“It had a lot to do with finding a purpose in whatever small role I had,” Deville said. “Always wanting to push whoever the pitcher was in front of me, through bullpens, trying to compete with them to make them better.

“Still going to sleep every night praying that I’d be out there in the circle the next day. If I woke up the next day and I wasn’t, it was OK, because the next day, it wasn’t about me anymore. It was about the team.”

By her second season, Deville’s hopes got a little higher. In 2016, she appeared in four games, pitching three innings. The next year, it was two appearances with 1.1 innings pitched.

“Luckily, at the time, we had a roster that was so big – something like 32 or 33,” Deville said. “You have 32 girls on the team all putting in the same amount of hours, all putting in the same of heart and tears and blood and sweat and only nine get to play. I found comfort in knowing that, not only was I not the only one (not playing), but who am I to be disheartened when there were so many other girls in the same position?

“So I just tried to keep a smile on my face and kept trying to make the days better and help my other teammates find a purpose and a role. Half the time, I was counseling them and also myself at the same time.”

One thing that helped Deville’s mindset all along was her teammates. No, not just the ones she rubbed shoulders with a fellow reserves in the dugout, but the actual stars of the team.

“I had good teammates that taught how to be selfless and taught me how to find meaning and purpose in those smaller roles, and they led by example in doing so,” she explained. “At the same time, the girls who did start – the Lexie Elkins, the Kelsey Vincents, the Haley Haydens – not a day went by that they didn’t tell me that I had contributed to the win that day, or I had contributed so much to practice that day.”

Yes, the “just glad to be here” mentality eventually wore off, but the lessons to keep Deville going continued to flood in.

Next came the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in 2006 when little-used senior pitcher Macey Smith was pressed into duty due to an injury and delivered with the best performance of her career to win the crown.

“Her story is very similar to mine, so when you see something like that unravel at the last second of her career, it gave me all the hope I needed back,” Deville said. “Because in my mind, it didn’t matter if I got to start the next 30 games of my career or just one. The goal was to get out there and contribute to my team in a bigger way someday.”

The stakes grew even larger following the 2017 season when the program she loved was suddenly in turmoil after coach Michael Lotief was fired.

In a split second, her playing time dropped way down on her priority list.

“I was just thinking that this program is so much bigger than (me) and it means so much to this community that we’ve got to hold it together,” Deville said. “I’ve got to help hold that Ragin’ Cajuns softball platform together. At the time, it wasn’t I felt I was able to be selfish. It was a time to step up and be a leader.

“It wasn’t a time for someone who wanted to get on the field. It was a time for someone who had a bigger purpose than playing.”

Deville wasn’t a senior and she wasn’t a regular starter, but her leadership skills quickly stood out.

“I remember Lexie Comeaux and I kind of leaned on each other a lot,” Deville said. “We had a lot of conversations like, ‘How are we going to do it?’ Building relationships with the new coaches on the staff early on – calls, text messages, meetings, not only getting to know each other, but to let them know what the Ragin’ Cajuns culture was. We knew what the standard was.”

It didn’t take new head coach Gerry Glasco very long to notice Deville’s influence.

“Alison Deville hasn’t played significant innings throughout her career, but she’s a phenomenal example of a kid who just keeps working and keeps working and has gotten so much better,” Glasco said. “Now she’s become a real critical piece of our bullpen. We’ve been using her to close.

“Her leadership by example has been critical. She’s always smiling. She’s a local from this area. She’s a great example of how to interact with the fans and the young fans. She stands out even though on the field her play has been limited.”

Now during her senior season, Deville has made her mark in the circle as well. In 10 games, the left-hander has allowed two runs on eight hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts in 10.2 innings.

“I feel very comfortable with Alison,” Glasco said. “She comes in and throws strikes. She comes in and competes for the strike zone, pounds the strike zone. She doesn’t walk anybody, goes right at hitters. She’s made great, great strides. I really feel comfortable with her on a lefty-on-lefty matchup.”

But truthfully, Deville has been concerned with the numbers in a long time.

“I have fun all the time,” Deville said. “Whether I’m on the field or in the dugout or charting in the stands, I have fun. I’m just happy to be able to have an impact in whatever way that I can that day on my team and teach them to have fun in the moment.

“At the end of the day, they’re not going to remember what kind of numbers you had in the big game. They’re going to remember what type of teammate you were and the kind of impact you had and that time you told me this or helped me do that to make me a better person.”

With that said, she’s really, really going to enjoy her first start in the circle for UL on Sunday.

“I’m just excited,” Deville said. “A lot of my family it’ll be the first time coming out here. I’m just so glad I get to share a journey I’m so proud of with them.

“I’m excited to be in the circle for the National Anthem. I’m excited to catch the first pitch from my mom. I know it’ll be very emotional for me, because it’s the first and last time. But that’s OK. It’s better late than never.”

Coastal Carolina at UL

Series: 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; Noon Sunday.

Site: Lamson Park.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Online: ESPN-Plus (Friday).

RPI: CC No. 102; UL No. .

Records: CC 33-15, 11-10; UL 43-4, 21-0.

UL Hitters: Alissa Dalton (.409, 4 HRs, 35 RBIs); Julie Rawls (.396, 10 HRs, 49 RBIs); Sarah Hudek (.361, 10 HR, 36 RBIs); Keeli Milligan (.353, 15 RBIs, 54 SBs). Team: .346, 348 runs, 56 HRs, 148 SBs.

CC Hitters: Courtney Dean (.331, 12 HRs, 35 RBIs); Taylor Sweigart (.315, 6 HRs, 17 RBIs); Stavi Augur (.278, 7 HRs, 26 RBIs). Team: .258, 233 runs, 74 HRs, 35 SBs.

UL Pitchers: Summer Ellyson (30-4, 1.09 ERA, 205 IP, 115 H, 42 BB, 263 K); Carrie Boswell (9-0, 2.94, 50 IP, 49 H, 20 BB, 15 K); Alison Deville (1-0, 1.31 ERA, 10.2 IP, 8 H, 1 BB, 10 K). Team: 1.50 ERA, 299.1 IP, 189 H, 80 BB, 324 K.

CC Pitchers: Kaitlin Beasley-Polko (21-10, 3.03 ERA, 180 IP, 163 H, 64 BB, 152 K); Ashley Gullette (12-5, 3.54, 114.2 IP, 116 H, 68 BB, 103 K). Team: 3.39 ERA, 312 IP, 306 H, 140 BB, 263 Ks.