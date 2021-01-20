Frankly, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are getting a little tired of splitting series in the Sun Belt season.

So with only three home games left after this weekend, now would certainly be the perfect time to break that trend when the Arkansas State Red Wolves come to town..

The first game is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Cajundome, followed by the rematch at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re trying to get a sweep, but it’s difficult to play a team two nights in a row,” UL coach Bob Marlin said.

Mylik Wilson, Cedric Russell primed for strong stretch drive after encouraging weekend Just because you’re the most talented player or the leader of a team does not mean you don’t need a little encouragement.

In all three series so far, the home team won on Friday and the road team answered with a rebound win on Saturday. For UL, that included a 68-51 win at UTA last Saturday.

“We had some ideas going into this game and I think they proved themselves correct,” Marlin said. “We learned a little bit about ourselves. We played our best basketball to date. We’re trying to get better. We still have a lot of room for improvement, but I’m encouraged that we can hopefully string together a couple, because whoever does that is going to wind up winning the league.”

Like UL, Arkansas State is .500 in conference play, but the road to that point has been different for the Red Wolves (5-6 overall).

First, Arkansas State got swept at ULM, before getting the road trip to Texas State postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Then the Red Wolves beat ULM twice in Jonesboro to get to 2-2.

“They have guys that we have a lot of respect for and have seen them play well,” Marlin said. “They have the leading rebounder in our league. They have really active basketball players that has done a good job for them, so we’ll have our hands full with those guys when they come in on Friday.”

Sun Belt's COVID makeup policy allows options for schools that Brodhead appreciates Learning in the ins and outs of COVID college basketball continues for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Caleb Fields leads the Red Wolves at 13.4 points a game, along by 3.9 rebounds. That leading rebounder is 6-7 freshman Norchad Omier, who is averaging 12.8 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.

Other key producers for the Red Wolves were Marquis Eaton at 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a game, as well as Keyon Wesley at 8.9 points and 4.0 boards a game.

“They play fast,” Marlin said of ASU. “They have excellent guard play. Eaton has proven himself as an all-conference player the last couple of years. Caleb Fields at the point is shooting the ball really well for them.

“They’re taking pretty good care of it, Fields not as much as Eaton.”

Mylik Wilson (14.4 pts, 5.8 rebs) is coming off a great performance with 25 points and 16 rebounds on 5-of-5 shooting behind the arc. In the two games at UTA, shot 48.6 percent as a team from 3-point land.

And Devin Butts, one of UL’s best perimeter threats, didn’t hit one of UL’s 18 bombs in the series, despite a 9-for-9 exhibition in a scrimmage last week.

“So he’s going to have another game where we comes out and does what Mylik did,” Marlin suggested.

Mylik Wilson rebounds in style to lead Cajuns to blowout road win over UTA UL coach Bob Marlin has been predicting for the past month it was going to happen.

So whether it’s 3-point shooting or defense or rebounding prowess, Marlin is hoping his Cajuns have developed enough to use their various skills to produce their first sweep of the Sun Belt season.

“I certainly think we can,” Marlin said. “We’ve got a versatile lineup. When we shoot eight out of 10 in the first half from 3, that will certainly help any game we play, especially when we’re focused defensively. We had a low turnover game on Friday – 10 – we missed some free throws on front ends that we normally make, so we’ll have to get that going back on the positive sides.

“We’re continuing to rebound the ball, we’re playing hard and we’re coming together as a team.”

The two programs has split their regular season matchups over the past two seasons, and the Cajuns won the Sun Belt Tournament game 73-66 last season.

“It’ll be a game similar to UTA I would assume the way they like to play and the way we play,” Marlin said. “It should be entertaining basketball.”