UL’s next scheduled football game has been moved to Oct. 10.
After Wednesday’s road trip to Appalachian State was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Mountaineers’ program, Cajuns’ coach Billy Napier said he preferred not to have a three-week hiatus between games.
The Cajuns asked their next opponent, Coastal Carolina, to move their Oct. 17 regularly scheduled game up a week and the Chanticleers agreed.
UL will now meet Coastal at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 on ESPN2.
The Cajuns are off this Saturday, while the Chanticleers are playing host to Arkansas State at 11 a.m. this Saturday. Both teams had open dates Oct. 10.
Because of the change, UL’s homecoming game — originally scheduled for Oct. 17 — will be moved to Nov. 7 against Arkansas State.
While the Cajuns are off to a 3-0 start, the Chanticleers enter Saturday’s game with a 2-0 record after beating Kansas 38-23 and then Campbell 43-21.
The Cajuns won at Coastal Carolina 48-7 last season.
UL is coming off a 20-18 comeback win over Georgia Southern after defeating Georgia State 34-31 in overtime and Iowa State 31-14 in the opener.