The offensive line figures to be one of the strengths of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns team during the 2019 season.

With returning starters such as seniors Kevin Dotson, Robert Hunt, Ken Marks and Rico Robinson, there’s plenty of experience for the offense to lean on.

But offensive coordinator Rob Sale also likes the depth on his offensive line as well.

Even better, much of that quality depth is comprised of local products in red-shirt sophomores Shane Vallot of Comeaux High and Spencer Gardner of Opelousas Catholic.

Vallot is practicing this spring as the backup center, but has played guard as well.

“Shane’s doing a great job,” Sale said. “I have no problem putting Shane in. He can play any of the inside three. He’s in there pushing Cole (Prudhomme) for competition (at center). Shane’s doing a phenomenal job. I think he’s wired the right way.

“Football is important to him. He wants to go into coaching, so you can see that in him as a player. He even barks at some of the older guys sometimes and they listen to him and they respect him. That’s what I like about Shane.”

Gardner is the backup at right tackle.

“He (Gardner) can play,” Sale said. “He’s a talented kid whose done a good job. He was thin last year. He’s probably put on 12 to 15 pounds since this time last year, which is good for him. He’s a technician. It’s important to him.

“I have no problem with him going into the game. I have the utmost confidence in him that he can perform and do it at a high level. He’s a very talented young man.”

+2 Ja’Marcus Bradley priming for blockbuster senior season for Cajuns One of the facets of going into the second year of a football coaching regime is the carryover effect.

Former Acadiana High center Caden Cunningham elected to leave the program after last season for academic reasons.

“Great kid, smart kid,” Sale said. “Maybe I can go work for him one day.”

RB depth good as well

Understandably considered the top group on the Ragin’ Cajuns, the running back trio of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais have UL fans exciting about the upcoming season.

But Mitchell also encourages Cajun supporters to feel good about the team’s depth at that position as well.

Junior Ashton Johnson, sophomore Chris Smith and freshman T.J. Wisham, as well as newcomer Michael Orphey moving over from wide receiver.

“They’re all really good running backs,” Mitchell said. “If any of us go down, they’ll be able to handle it. That’s how good they are.”

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke said Johnson might be the best special teams player on the team and Smith is a possible return specialist with above-average hands with his baseball background.

“They’ve got different skills,” Mitchell said. “Ashton is like Trey, he’s not scared to run you over. T.J. will run you over too. Chris is like Calais. He’s a speedster.”

Practice doesn’t make perfect

It’s a old saying that many coaches over the years have stood on.

UL head coach Billy Napier, though, disagrees.

“We’ve heard our whole lift that practice makes perfect, but that’s a lie, you know,” Napier explained. “Practice makes permanent. The quality of the practice, we really try to take an approach where we try to engrain habits and those being really good habits.”

In Napier’s mind, one of the main habits he wants his players to exhibit is an elevated emphasis on the little things.

“The attention to detail to go to that next level, that’s where we’re at,” Napier said. “We were a middle-of-the-pack football team last year, found some ways to get things done at the end of the year, but we’ve got work to do. Part of that is our togetherness and the type of chemistry, staff included."