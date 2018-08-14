LAFAYETTE — Louisiana-Lafayette released its 2018-19 home men's basketball schedule Tuesday, highlighted by its annual nonconference matchup against Louisiana Tech, along with the first visit to the Cajundome in three decades by Southern.
Louisiana-Lafayette (27-7, 16-2 SBC last season) will welcome Prairie View A&M along with Loyola (N.O.) and the University of the Virgin Islands.
The season-opening game against UVI, scheduled for Nov. 6, will be the first between the schools.
After spending the remainder of November on the road, the Cajuns will play four of six scheduled games at the Cajundome, beginning Dec. 1 against Southern. The game against the Jaguars will be the ninth meeting between the schools and first since a 91-65 Ragin’ Cajuns victory on Dec. 18, 1996.
Louisiana-Lafayette will take a break during finals week as it will host Loyola on Dec. 5. The Cajuns will host the Wolf Pack in a regular-season contest for the fourth-straight season.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will then welcome Prairie View on Dec. 11.
Louisiana-Lafayette opens league play Jan. 3 against Arkansas State at the Cajundome before facing Little Rock on Jan. 5.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will face SBC rivals South Alabama (Jan. 24) and Troy (Jan. 26) for the only time during the regular-season at the Cajundome while also hosting Georgia Southern (Feb. 7), Georgia State (Feb. 9), ULM (Feb. 16), Coastal Carolina (Feb. 28) and Appalachian State (March 3) at the Cajundome.
The remainder of Louisiana’s non-conference schedule and TV schedule will be released at a later date.
UL-Lafayette home schedule
November
6 — University of the Virgin Islands, 7:15 p.m.
December
1 — Southern, 7 p.m.; 5 — Loyola (N.O.), 7 p.m.; 11 — Prairie View, 7 p.m.; 15 Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
January
3 — Arkansas State*, 7 p.m.; 5 — UALR*, 7 p.m.; 24 — South Alabama*, 7 p.m.; 26 — Troy*, 7 p.m.
February
7 — Georgia Southern*, 7 p.m.; 9 — Georgia State*, 7 p.m.; 16 — UL-Monroe*, 7 p.m.; 28 — Coastal Carolina*, 7 p.m.
March
3 — Appalachian State*, TBA
All dates and times are subject to change
* — Sun Belt Conference game