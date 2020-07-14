The Sun Belt Conference's women's soccer schedule released Tuesday is the first example of the league adjusting its scheduling philosophy to the coronavirus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sun Belt Conference has split the teams split into East and West Divisions with teams playing home-and-home against divisional opponents. UL and the rest of the West Division programs (Arkansas State, Little Rock, ULM, Texas State) will play eight conference contests, while the teams in the East (Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, South Alabama, Troy) will play 10.
The top four programs from each division will advance to the Sun Belt Championships, scheduled for Nov. 4-8 in Foley, Ala.
UL's schedule will also include three non-conference matches against three teams that reached the NCAA postseason in Houston, Baylor and Rice.
The Cajuns, who finished 9-8-3 overall in its first season under head coach Lance Key, will open the season at defending Big 12 champion and NCAA Round of 32 participant Oklahoma State on Aug. 20 before wrapping up its initial weekend at Tulsa on Aug. 23. The home schedule begins on Aug. 30 against defending Southland champion Lamar.