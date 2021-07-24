Some of UL coach Billy Napier’s message about his Ragin’ Cajuns 2020 football season must have sounded a bit strange to some media members as well as fans watching on television during Thursday's Sun Belt media day presentation.

After all, last fall was a breakthrough season for UL’s program in so many ways. The Cajuns finally delivered that signature win over a power-five opponent that their fans had been awaiting for decades.

And not only did the Cajuns get ranked nationally for the first time since the World War II era, they finished No. 15 in the final AP poll with a 10-1 record.

Still, there was so much unsatisfying to Napier and his players about their level of play.

“If you just really evaluated our team last year and the quality of football that we played, I don’t think it was our best effort,” Napier said.

In its 10 wins last season, six were by a touchdown or less. Ironically, one of the Cajuns’ four double-digit wins was the 31-14 road win over Iowa State.

It wasn’t until a 38-10 week-eight home win over South Alabama that Napier felt content with his team’s all-around effort.

“I was very frustrated last year,” Napier said. “We had to come from behind six times and wasn’t proud of the film in general a lot of weeks. Even though we’re winning, it wasn’t quite like I’d like it to be.”

Apparently, that assessment wasn’t just a perfectionist coach obsessing over details.

“I felt like we were sleep-walking most of the season really,” UL tackle Max Mitchell said. “Not having the whole summer and spring to do things right was definitely an impact.”

So exactly how did this group somehow establish a landmark campaign in many ways through all the struggles?

“We played with great emotion last year,” Napier said. “I think we were a very cohesive group.”

Where execution fell short, truly being a team with a singular focus paid huge dividends in a season when so many other teams across the nation were fragmented.

“We cared about each other,” Napier said. “We’ve been through a lot together from COVID, social justice issues and the big galvanizer was the passing of (assistant coach) DJ Looney … plus two hurricanes. This was a tough-minded group.

“The football wasn’t pretty at times, but the people what we had just made us a little different.”

Other Sun Belt programs endured similar challenges last year and are relishing finishing up a more routine offseason.

“For one, it is refreshing because you were almost walking on egg shells the previous year," Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. "What do we do and what do we not do? To get back to some sort of routine. That's been good to be part of."

Georgia Southern’s Chad Lunsford agreed.

“I love it," he said. "I am proud of what we did last year, proud of what we accomplished and had to overcome. But I don't want to have to do it again."

These days, Napier is convinced his players join him in his determination to produce better film this season.

“What’s it’s done is give us conviction about the process we go through to get ready to play,” Napier said.

Time will tell if the team’s winning percentage will be as high, if it can notch another power-five win at Texas on Sept. 4 and if the Cajuns will continue to be in national discussions.

But the 2021 Cajuns are convinced it will play better football than a year ago.

“We got a chance to start over in January this year and do it from start to finish, and I think we’ve really executed each phase at a high level – better than we’ve ever done it,” Napier said.

There are two primary areas Napier plans on igniting the offense.

One is having a more cohesive offensive line and the other is at wide receiver where preseason injuries made it a season-long struggle in the passing game.

“To be able to get with everybody and do things like we used to was a comfort,” Mitchell said. “I think this year is going to be a complete different look.”

Mitchell and the offensive line will be critical to help an unseasoned running back corps find its way early on after losing Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas to NFL camps.

“I think we can definitely make a big difference this year,” Mitchell said, “make something special happen.”

Despite the running back questions, Napier can’t wait to see what his quarterback Levi Lewis can do with upgrades in those two areas around him.

“I think that’s where we’re getting ready to take a big step – up front and in the receiver group,” Napier said.

“We’re light years ahead of where we were last year.”