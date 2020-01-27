The UL athletics department announced an agreement with Ragin’ Cajuns softball coach Gerry Glasco on a two-year contract extension.

Glasco’s deal will now go through the 2025 season.

“Gerry Glasco has provided tremendous leadership for our softball program, both on and off the field,” UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a news release. “We are extremely excited that both he and Vickie will remain a part of the Ragin’ Cajuns family for years to come.”

Glasco was hired to coach the Cajuns on Nov. 20, 2017 — three weeks after the controversial firing of Michael Lotief.

Losing several key performers to transfers, Glasco maintained the program through that transition, guiding the Cajuns to a 41-16 record in 2018. The Cajuns reached the Baton Rouge Regional final.

In 2019, Glasco led the Cajuns to their first 50-win season in seven years at 52-6 and 25-0 in Sun Belt play, before being beaten in the Oxford Regional final.

The relentless recruiter has added more talent for the 2020 season that begins with the Cajuns ranked No. 8 nationally. The season opener is slated to be Friday, Feb. 7 with Ball State in the first game of the 34th Louisiana Classics at Lamson Park.

“I am so grateful for the tremendous amount of support and commitment that we receive from our administration, as well as being driven by the passion of the best fan base in the country,” Glasco said in a news release. “I am beyond excited to see this Louisiana Softball season unfold, as we strive to continue the program's tradition of excellence into the future.”