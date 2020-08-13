With such big names as Joe Dillon and Chauncey Manac as UL’s two primary pass rushers off the edge, it would be easy to forget about sophomore linebacker Tyler Guidry going into the 2020 season.

But from what he’s seen during the first week of training camp, Cajuns’ coach Billy Napier would advise against that thought.

“He’s been a bright spot so far,” Napier said of the former Southern Lab standout. “I’ve been very impressed. All the things that specifically that we challenged him, he’s answered. He’s having a great camp so far just three practices in, I’ve been very impressed.”

A year ago, Guidry played the backup role as a true freshman last season, but did record 14 tackles and two stops behind the line in 13 games.

“His role is continuing to grow,” Napier said. “I think he’s moving around much better than maybe in the past. He’s lost a little bit of way. I think that’s going to give him more opportunities on special teams.”

Overall, Napier is pleased with the potential off the edge defensively.

“In general, the outside backer room has taken a step forward,” Napier said. “Chauncey Manac has had a couple really good days. I like what I see there.”

Walk-ons still in plan

During his first two seasons as UL’s head football coach, Napier and his staff have utilized walk-ons in a big way. Many have earned scholarships during the process.

So far during his strange 2020 season, no former walk-ons have been awarded scholarships, but Napier said he does anticipate some in the future.

Because of the coronavirus restrictions, Napier said the roster was reduced from 135 to 125.

“Those additional 10 hampered us in operating within the facility,” Napier explained.

If and when “normal” returns, Napier said he hopes to bring those 10 players back. In other words, the program’s walk-on philosophy has not been reduced in his mind at all.

“That (walk-on) heartbeat tradition is well-established and it’s not going away,” Napier said. “It’s part of the reason we’re able to establish the culture that we have. Some of those guys are exactly what we’d want our young men to grow and develop and compete and learn and be the type of people they are on campus as students and within our community. Some of the best examples of what a Ragin’ Cajun should be are some of those guys in particular.”

Battle for backup QB

While much of the preseason focus is on the wide receivers and the defensive line, Napier suggests the battle for the backup quarterback responsibility behind senior starter Levi Lewis figures to be an interesting one as well.

Redshirt junior Jaiave Magalei is the early favorite after getting some time under center last fall. In six games, Magalei completed 20 of 28 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

But just like last summer, redshirt freshman Chandler Fields from Rummel in Metairie continues to impress.

“Jaiave certainly came in a little ahead because of being the backup the majority of the year last year, but I do think there’s some competition there,” Napier said. “What we see and do going forward will affect that competition.”

Napier said Magalei and Fields are currently taking the same number of repetitions with the second and third-string units.

Also in the fray is redshirt freshman Clifton McDowell, who is taking “reps with the threes,” said Napier.

“We very much do have a competition on our hands,” Napier insisted.

Intensely focused

No matter how many UL players you interview these days, the answers are roughly the same when asked about handling the uncertainties of the coronavirus.

It’s by design. In short, defensive coordinator Patrick Toney said he’s constantly telling his players to get ready now, so if and when the team does actually get to play, they’ll already be ready to play.

For Napier, that mind-over-matter approach will hopefully pay huge dividends over some opponents in the fall.

“We’ve kind of got blinders on relative to focusing on the work at hand here,” Napier explained. “I think that’s one the ways that we can separate ourselves from the pack if we do play. If we can block out the noise and really zero in and want more quality walk-throughs in practice and have the discipline to stay focused, if we do play, we’ll be more prepared.”