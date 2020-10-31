Special teams giveth and it apparently it taketh away as well.
For most of the season, UL special teams units have flourished … first with two touchdowns in the road upset of Iowa State and then another score and clutch punt in last Friday’s win at UAB.
On Saturday in San Marcos, Texas, however, the kicking game consistently let the Cajuns down.
“We had a few too many special teams miscues in the game,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “Two punts that we didn’t field well and we got tackled inside the 20 a couple times on kickoff returns.”
The most obvious miscue came late in the first quarter. With UL leading 14-0 at the time, the Cajuns’ defense forced a three-and-out from the Bobcats’ 12.
Only the 53-yard punt touched a Cajun player and Texas State recovered at the UL 35.
Five plays later, Jahmyl Jeter’s 1-yard TD run cut the lead in half at 14-7 and UL’s early momentum was gone.
The Cajuns would fumble the ball after a 32-yard catch by Chris Smith and suddenly the Bobcats had rattled off 21 unanswered points.
The other issue for the special teams was an aggressive kickoff return team. One resulted in starting a drive at UL’s 10. The next one resulted in Smith being dragged down at the 13.
The Cajuns collected a total of five combined first downs on those two possessions, but the poor field position yielded no scoring threats.
“But we also gave them some short fields,” Napier said. “I think that’s probably the thing I’m the most disappointed in.
“We’ve got to make better decisions.”
Of course, the other memorable issue with the kicking game came on the end of Texas State’s first touchdown drive. It initially appeared the Bobcats were attempting a 29-yard field goal but instead placekicker Seth Keller perfectly executed a 12-yard fake field goal run to get Texas State on the board.
Penalties galore
The kicking game wasn’t the only unusual aspect of UL’s performance Saturday.
Entering play, the Cajuns had only been flagged 24 time for 233 yards over the first five games of the season.
That wasn’t the case in this wild affair.
The Cajuns’ secondary was flagged for three interference calls in the first half. Add a roughing the quarterback and UL incredibly had eight penalties for 87 yards in the first half. The Cajuns would finish the game with 11 for 122 yards, including four pass interference calls.
“We play tight man coverage like that every week,” Napier said. “This crew we had, they’ve called more DPIs than any other crew in the Sun Belt. We knew that coming in. We talked to the players about it.
“But it’s a product of how we play. We’ve got to make better decisions. We’ve got to use the right technique. We’ve got to play with more poise and more discipline.”
Bailey turning heads
In a season filled with nailbiters, Napier hasn’t had many opportunities to play his backups.
In UL’s second to last possession of the game, though, he put reserve quarterback Chandler Fields and running back Emani Bailey into the game.
The Cajuns ended up turning the ball over on downs at the Texas State 40 on the possession due to a dropped pass, but the drive certainly wasn’t all bad.
One of Fields’ two incompletions was a drop and he showed good zip on both passes.
Meanwhile, Bailey continued the trend of running hard with 28 yards on five carries.
“Emani is a player favorite,” Napier said. “These guys love him. He’s one of our better practice players. He’s tough as nails. He’s got our team’s respect.
“They’re real excited every time he’s got an opportunity to touch the ball. That guy’s going to be a really good player.”
Jones continues to shine
The official statistics show junior defensive end Andre Jones had three tackles and a hurry.
Watching the game with the naked eye, however, and it’s hard not to notice Jones’ explosive pressure throughout the contest.
“Andre’s got a great story, man,” Napier said. “He has really worked hard to improve as a player. We moved him into that D-line room after the first year. He’s kind of settled into that position.”
For Jones, it’s a matter of carrying over the intensity from the practice field.
“He’s got length, he plays with power, he’s a good technician with his hands and his attitude and consistency as a practice player - his motor, his focus, intensity and urgency – he’s one of the guys you can count on being in the right frame of mind,” Napier said. “He’s really grown into an exceptional player.”