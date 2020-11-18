Saturday's UL home game against Central Arkansas has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Ragin' Cajuns football program.

According to the university, a total of 33 student-athletes are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The No. 24-ranked Cajuns were coming off a 38-10 win over South Alabama, while Central Arkansas defeated Eastern Kentucky last season.

UL's next game is scheduled for Nov. 28 against ULM, which has also lost multiple games this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Cajuns, who are 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt play, are then scheduled to finish out the regular season on Friday, Dec. 4 at Appalachian State.

"We are disappointed we will be unable to play Central Arkansas Saturday," Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said in a university release. "We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to occur. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always the primary focus."

The team did not practice Tuesday and will attempt to return to practice Saturday.

