It would be very difficult to gauge exactly how much Kamar Greenhouse has grown since the former Marksville High standout first stepped foot on the UL campus as an aspiring cornerback in 2015.

As he prepares for his final collegiate game against Miami of Ohio in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 6, Greenhouse had no choice but to smile and pause when asked that question.

“I’m talking about night and day,” he said.

Indeed, in those five football seasons, so much as changed in and around Cajun Field and so much has changed in Greenhouse’s life personally.

“From 2015 to 2019 … within the program, with me on this team and the role I play and just as a person – just so much growth,” he thought.

And so much loss.

One year before Greenhouse arrived, the Ragin’ Cajuns had just won nine games for the fourth consecutive season and beat Nevada for a fourth straight New Orleans Bowl victory.

A year later, everything changed for Greenhouse when his mother, Allison, died of kidney failure on Oct. 24. Suddenly, his three siblings had no home and there was no money to bury his mother.

In many ways, that was the first big change in Greenhouse’s mindset.

He quickly discovered that more people cared about him than he ever imagined.

The university, especially UL director of football operations Troy Wingerter, set up a GoFundMe account that raised $14,833 to help his family cope financially with the sudden loss.

“It impacted me crazy,” Greenhouse said. “Because coming in in 2015, I’m not really familiar with everybody and with who is going to have my back and who is against me. When that happened, one of the people who really I truly love and appreciate and trust is coach (Troy) Wingerter. He was with me from day one. He was in control of everything like on the financial side of things with me being on scholarship. He was in control of that.”

And their relationship didn’t stop with that project.

“Anytime I need some advice, I know he’s one person I can call on and he’s going to give me his opinion and he’s going to tell me what’s best for me,” Greenhouse said.

But there’s so much more to being the oldest child of a one-parent family when that one parent dies.

Needless to say, the 6-1, 185-pounder isn’t the same person.

“I’m so much more humble now,” Greenhouse said. “Just with everything that happened in 2016 with my mom and just being the oldest in my family of all my siblings, I just had to be humble and just take charge and just know I can’t fail. I had to get my degree. I graduate in May.

“Then the season we just had was a part of that. It’s just so significant. It’s all just been a humbling experience.”

There was turbulence within the program as well. Earlier in 2016, the program was hit with NCAA sanctions and on Dec. 3, 2017, coach Mark Hudspeth was fired.

Billy Napier replaced him.

“With the old coaching staff, we used to have a thing called ‘Protect the House’,” said Greenhouse, who has nine tackles with an interception and two pass breakups this season. “That was the identity of Coach Hudspeth era. That was pretty hard.

“But when coach Napier got here, he warned us that we’re going to work every day and it’s not going to be easy. Just going through that where everybody’s tired and everybody’s hurting, but the outcome of that worked. It paid off. This season we just had that was just because the work works. You have to go to work.”

For Greenhouse, the plan was to be more of a regular starter and less of a special teams player. After a good August camp, he started the first game against Mississippi State, but never started another game.

Throughout the ups and down, Greenhouse tried to be the new man he had become through all the trials he’d faced and overcome during his college career.

“I’ve been very emotional, this whole season really,” Greenhouse said. “I wanted to be out there. I really wasn’t as much as I wanted, but I’m just so proud of my teammates and whoever was out there.

“A.J. Washington and Eric Garror and Mike (Jacquet) and Jayrin (Wilson), when they make a play, I feel like I make a play. That’s the type of player I am. They are my teammates and I love those boys. I want the best for them every time they’re on the field.”

The primary focus these days is going out the right way with a bowl win.

“This bowl game, it means a lot,” Greenhouse said. “Just to get this 11th win and it’ll be my official last game, so it’s very significant to me with my football career.”

Then comes life after football.

His first plan is to train for pro day and hope he gets a chance to play professionally.

The Plan-B is to be a fashion designer as an industrial design major.

“I’ve been hands on with drawing, painting, designing,” Greenhouse said. “I’m very creative.”

Colorado perhaps after talking to Wingerter.

After all the obstacles he’s overcome during his college years, he’s gotten pretty good at facing uphill climbs with a smile.