UL junior right-hander pitcher Meghan Schorman is starting to perform like an ace just at the right time.
And senior outfielder Raina O’Neal is making up for some lost time in style.
Together Schorman and O’Neal carried the top-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns to a dramatic 1-0 triumph iover No. 3 Texas State in eight innings Friday for a critical Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals win in Mobile, Alabama.
Schorman fired a complete-game, five-hit shutout and O’Neal led off the top of the eighth with a game-winning home run to team up as the game’s heroes.
The victory advances the Cajuns to Saturday's 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt championship game with the league’s automatic berth on the line.
UL is now 44-11 on the season, has won a season-high 12 straight games and also won for the 21st time in the last 22 contests.
Texas State fell to 37-18 and will play the losers bracket survivor at 11 a.m. Saturday for the right to play the Cajuns in the championship game.
Schorman and Texas State ace and Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year kept the game scoreless until O’Neal led of the top of the eighth with a solo home run.
Mullins enjoyed a much more efficient outing, allowing one run on six hits, one walk and striking out three in eight innings. She only threw 89 pitches, including 63 strikes.
Schorman had to work much harder to get the memorable shutout. The Kentucky transfer gave up five hit, one walk and struck out eight over 132 pitches, including 88 strikes, to improve to 15-4 on the season.
It was an especially sweet moment for O’Neal. After playing in 82 games over her first two seasons at UL, O’Neal was limited to six games last due to a broken wrist and then only played 25 games this season due to a hand injury.
On the day, O’Neal was 2-for-4 with the homer and RBI.
Schorman overcame two errors in the first and got a strikeout to strand a runner at second in the third.
The sixth inning was really scary. Ciara Trahan led off with a single and took second on Sara Vanderford’s sacrifice bunt. One out later, Kayla Falterman had to run down a line drive deep in left to keep the game scoreless.
The Cajuns stranded two runners in the second and fourth innings when Karly Heath’s fly ball was caught at the wall in center field, before threatening to score in the seventh. Melissa Mayeux led off with her second single of the game and advanced to second when Heath’s sacrifice but was misplayed.
But Mullins coaxed two fly balls to maintain the 0-0 deadlock.