BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the third time during this weekend’s UAB Blazer Classic, UL coach Gerry Glasco’s No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns needed some late work from their bats to prevent a frustrating loss.
And for the second time, those bats came through with flying colors, responding with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh for a 7-4 win over host UAB in the final game of the weekend in Birmingham, Ala.
Earlier Sunday, the Cajuns pounded Ole Miss 8-1 to complete the weekend sweep of the Rebels.
For the weekend, the Cajuns went 4-1 at the tournament to improve to 11-3 on the season.
UAB overcame a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth behind an Elly Petree RBI single and a Sierra Frazier sacrifice fly.
The Cajuns didn't flinch, however. Raina O'Neal singled and second ahead of a Julie Rawls RBI triple. Pinch-hitter Taylor Roman quickly singled in the go-ahead run to UL the lead for good at 5-4.
Sarah Hudek's two-run homer in the seventh gave UL reliever Summer Ellyson some insurance. Ellyson pitched the final 2⅔ innings, allowed just one hit and striking out two to improve to 7-0 on the season.
Hudek singled home a run in the third and so did red-hot second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink.
Megan Kleist lasted the final 4⅓ innings against UAB, allowing four runs (three earned), four hits, one walk and struck out one.
After needing a comeback from an early 3-1 deficit to Ole Miss on Saturday, the Cajuns wasted no time jumped on Rebels' starter Anna Borgen in the rematch Sunday morning with three runs in the first, two more in the second and a single tally in the third.
Alderink spearheaded much of that damage. She doubled ahead of Bailey Curry's RBI single in the first, before Julie Rawls doubled and Hudek's double drove in two runs.
In the second, Alderink walked and later stole home on the back end of a double steal. Hudek added an RBI single in the second.
After Kendall Talley's sacrifice fly got a run home in the third, Alissa Dalton walked and scored on Melissa Mayeux's RBI double in the fifth. Alderink's RBI single wrapped up the scoring.
Ellyson certainly didn't need that much support, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeout to improve to 6-0 on the season. Her only blemish was a solo homer by Jessica Puk in the fourth.
The Cajuns will next play a doubleheader beginning 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with No. 3-ranked Texas in Austin.