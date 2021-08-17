Some things never change for a passionate football player like UL junior safety Percy Butler.

Four years into his college career, the Plaquemine High product still relishes the opportunity to play special teams as much as he did his freshman season when it was just a way to get on the field.

“Oh yeah, most definitely,” Butler said. “That’s how I got to play, so I’m never going to leave special teams along. I’m always going to be on special teams.”

That willingness to do the dirty work is one of many attributes that makes UL’s safety room the deepest defensive coordinator Patrick Toney said he’s never been around and “probably as deep as there is in college football.”

For Butler and his buddies to perform at the elite level their experience suggests is possible, most things need to stay the same, but a few adjustments are necessary.

Butler is especially sold on the Cajuns not getting caught up in being ranked No. 23 in both major preseason polls. That approach needs to remained unchanged.

“It’s good to look at, but we always have this talk that if we don’t do anything during the season, what does that even mean?” he said. “Like, that doesn’t mean anything.

“We don’t think about it at all. We don’t talk about it or nothing. We really look at it like we’re at the bottom. We look at it like we’re last on the list, basically.”

Sure, there are awards and honors, especially safety colleague Bralen Trahan and Butler himself being named to the Senior Bowl watch list.

That only reminds the 6-foot, 190-pound to keep his head down.

“I feel like it’s a head start, but it just made me feel like they’re really watching,” Butler said. “I really could get there. I can’t get complacent with it. I really got to go even harder, because I know for sure they’re really watching.”

As for Trahan’s recognition, there’s no jealousy … only respect.

“I feel like he deserves everything that he got,” Butler said. “He went out there and made plays, he showed it up every game. He was in the film room getting it in and I feel like all that really helped him.”

Toney’s appreciation for Butler’s influence on UL’s defense hasn’t shifted in the least.

“He is fun to coach,” Toney said. “He takes coaching well and he plays extremely hard. If you’d be at practice, you’d be really impressed at how hard he runs to the football – flying around, breaking up balls. He is really fun to coach, along with all those guys in that safety. They make us different.”

For that to continue, the unit’s attention to detail must remain the same as well.

“I feel like we make sure that happens, because when we’re in meetings, everyone is asking questions,” Butler explained. “Everybody has a notepad and writing down each question that everyone asks. Somebody else probably had that question and somebody else asked, so they’re answering their question. We communicate the whole time – throughout the play and before the play.”

After Saturday’s first scrimmage, Butler said a few things need to change. He’s got a list of things that need to be improved.

“I feel like we need to improve on checks and adjustment, alignment and assignment and I feel like we need to improve on knowing the play before it even happens, so we can get our reaction time faster,” he said.

And as deep as the safety room is with redshirt sophomore Kam Pedescleaux and super senior Cameron Solomon back as well, Butler embraces new blood in the room. Judging by their roles in Saturday’s first scrimmage, Butler see good things from such depth as freshman Tyree Skipper and Kansas State transfer Tyrone Lewis.

“I feel Skipper has come a long way,” Butler said. “I feel like Skip has upped his game a lot this fall camp. He’s really showing the coaches that he’s ready to get in that fire and be out there with us.

“With Tyrone, it’s going to be on him to really get like the details of the play and learn it like we know it. He’s getting there. He’s working on it day by day and he’s getting there.”