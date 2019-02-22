WACO, Texas Coming into Friday’s opener of the Baylor Invitational, Kent State’s softball pitching staff was off to a good start.
In the team’s 3-2 start to the season, the Golden Flashes’ staff had accumulated an impressive 0.68 ERA, giving up just 21 hits, seven walks and striking out 35 in 31 innings of work.
Things didn’t go that well Friday, however.
The red-hot bats of the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns made sure of that, pounding out 19 hits – including seven extra-base hits - in a dominating 21-1 win over Kent State in five innings.
UL’s dominating attack was led by designated player Bailey Curry at 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs, but she certainly wasn’t alone.
Shortstop Alissa Dalton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Catcher Julie Rawls was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
Centerfielder Raina O’Neal hit a homer and drove in three with her 2-for-4 performance, while Sarah Hudek had two doubles and two RBIs in her 2-for-5.
The recipient of all of that offense was starting pitcher Carrie Boswell. The sophomore right-hander allowed just two hits with no walks and one strikeout in four shutout innings to get the win.
Freshman right-hander Kandra Lamb, who is battling Boswell for the No. 2 pitching role, gave up a solo homer with one walk and two strikeouts in an inning of work.
