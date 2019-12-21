Both are highly respected team leaders for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Both are from the New Orleans area.

Both are preparing to play their final collegiate football games.

But the similarities between UL senior wide receiver Jarrod Jackson and senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux don’t end there.

Still work to do, but Napier and UL's program heading in right direction In coach Billy Napier’s first season as head coach of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, the program took a big first step toward respectability.

Both were recruited shortly after UL’s four-year New Orleans Bowl run from 2011-14– one year later for Jackson in 2015 and two for Boudreaux in 2016 – expecting to come to an established program that was ready to continue rolling.

Instead, the program endured three straight losing seasons from 2015-17, including a controversial coaching departure and subsequent NCAA sanctions that made future winning even more difficult.

Yet as Jackson and Boudreaux reflect back on their respective careers as UL readies to take on Miami of Ohio in the LendingTree Bowl on Jan. 6 in Mobile, Ala., two themes weigh heavily on the hearts of both team captains.

One, both are extremely grateful for how Billy Napier’s coaching staff rescued their careers.

And two, both are shocked at how deeply they've fallen in love with Lafayette during their time in Cajun Country.

“For one, he set a standard for us from the first day he came in,” Jackson said of Napier’s influence. “He told us exactly what it was going to be and he held us to the standard. If you couldn’t rise to the standard, he wasn’t going to drop it for you. Either you come up or you’re not going to be here.

“That was something that was big for our program, because we had a lot of guys that felt that they were above the standard, but they were below it. They couldn’t hang around and they couldn’t perform when we needed them to.”

The next critical step in Boudreaux’s mind was the new training methods.

“I would personally think it was the whole training aspect,” the former Holy Cross High standout said. “I don’t think in the past that we ever really worked as hard as that. The training that we had was a different type of training.

"The training we have now is vigorous and demands a lot out of us. It requires us to be mentally prepared and physically prepared as well. I think that’s something that he transformed us.”

+2 UL linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux's return trip to Superdome special in many ways Sitting in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome watching his Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams win the program’s fifth state championship with an 8-3 win ove…

The result has been a smarter football team.

“He allowed for our minds to change about the way that we think about the game of football,” Boudreaux said. “Also from an Xs and Os standpoint as well. That whole coaching staff as well, they tried to teach us about the game. We thought that we knew, but it turns out we really didn’t know a whole lot about the game.

“Those guys came in and taught us more than we ever knew. I feel now that this group of guys that we have are so much smarter football players from an IQ standpoint than we’ve ever been. We’re very thankful for that and I’m happy to see that Coach Nape is staying around.”

Indeed, while the team tried to avoid being distracted by the rumors Napier was being courted perhaps by Arkansas or Ole Miss or even Memphis, they’re thankful their head coach is staying with the program at least one more season.

“By coach Napier staying around, it shows the type of commitment he has to our program,” said Jackson, an East St. John High product. “That’s big for us because we went from whatever our record was three years ago to now the first 10-win season. That’s big … just because of his coaching style.”

Napier searching for the perfect balance in UL's bowl game preparation For many mid-major coaches facing a month between the final game of the regular season and a bowl game, the time brings unprecedented preparation.

And depending on what the future holds, don’t be surprised if you see Jackson and Boudreaux around Cajun Field in the future.

A year into their careers at UL, neither one would have predicted that.

“I love it here,” Boudreaux said. “It’s a place I didn’t think I’d want to call my home, but at the same time if anything ever happened, I could see myself living here. That’s how much I’ve kind of fell in love with this place.

“The people, the culture, the energy around here is positive and I really do enjoy that. I’m so thankful for everything this university has given me and allowed me to become – anything more than I ever expected to be honest with you.”

In Jackson’s case, he literally detested his early days in Lafayette.

“If you ask anyone who really knows me, my true freshman year, I hated it out here,” he admitted. “I was cool with everybody, but I didn’t really hang out with everyone like I do now.

“My true freshman year, every weekend I went home. I couldn’t stand being out here. But now, I can’t go home. I can’t leave here. I love it here. It’s grown on me – a place I never thought I’d be able to call home. When I go to my actual house, I’ll be like, ‘Man, I’m ready to go back home.’ ”

+2 UL's signing class loaded with prep quarterbacks now playing other positions Wide receiver prospect Errol Rogers of Lafayette Christian played mostly quarterback two of his final three years with the Knights.

First, Jackson learned to appreciate the support system here and also embraced other aspects of Cajun Country.

“Now being older and understanding the football team is a big brotherhood,” he said. “It’s a big band of brothers. Jacques is my little brother. I’m older than Jacques, so he’s like a little brother to me.

“I love the atmosphere, the great people around here, the culture. There’s just some great people out here in the city of Lafayette. I’m thankful for them and everything they’ve done for me.”