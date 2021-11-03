INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would allow the Cajuns to clinch the Sun Belt West title and earn a spot in the Sun Belt championship game set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
KEY MATCHUP
UL defensive front vs. GaSt backfield – The Panthers’ rushing attack is ranked No. 16 nationally at 221.9 per game with threats at both running back spots and with the quarterback.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL junior safety Percy Butler has 38 total tackles, including 5.5 stops behind the line with two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.
Panthers: Senior RB Tucker Gregg has rushed for 552 yards and four scores on 96 carries, including 150 at Auburn.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 5-0, including three by threw or fewer points … Cajuns are 4-0 in Thursday games under Billy Napier and 18-4 in games played at night … Cajuns now 35-5 under Napier when score more than 20 points … UL’s defense ranked 21st nationally in rushing defense at 153.1 a game … Thanks to a hot streak by Rhys Byrns of late, UL’s averaging 46.4 yards per punt … UL is averaging 32 points, 208.1 yards rushing and 217 passing, while giving up 19.3 points, 153.1 rushing and 207.1 passing … Georgia State’s averaging 23.9 points, 221.9 rushing yards and 163.5 passing, while allowing 30.1 points, 169.8 rushing and 253.8 passing … The Panthers have only lost three fumbles in eight games, while UL’s only lost four … Panthers’ kicker Noel Ruiz is fifth among all FBS kickers with 363 career points, including 6-of-7 on field goals this season … Georgia State’s only scored 20 points in the first quarter all season, half the next lowest scoring quarter with 40 in the third, while UL’s lowest scoring quarter is 54 in first and fourth … GSU quarterback Darren Grainger has taken over as starter (74-123-3, 924 yds, 11 TDs) and former starter Cornelius Brown has entered the transfer portal. Granger also has 388 rushing yards on 79 carries.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
20 – With the shutout of Texas State, UL’s defense now ranked 20th nationally in scoring defense.
3 – Number of top nine all-time rushing performances in school history Georgia State’s enjoyed in the past six games – 326 vs. ULM, 298 vs. Charlotte, 283 vs. Texas State.
13 – Number of fourth down conversions for UL in 16 tries – ranking Cajuns fourth nationally.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Ground games
While the Cajuns have averaged 265 rushing yards over the last four games, Georgia State averages 282 yards on the ground in its three-game winning streak.
2 – Conversion story
The Panthers’ defense has struggled on third down – giving up 44% - while offense converts at 40% rate. UL is converting 37% of time and giving up 38%.
3 – Brutal schedule
Not only is Georgia State one of only three Group of Give teams not playing an FCS team this season, the Panthers are one of five with three preseason Top 25 teams on the schedule.
4 – Beware of tight ends
Super Roger Carter has already set the school record with 1,061 career receiving yards on 87 catches. Georgia State’s two tight ends have combined for 23 catches for 272 yards and 4 TDs this season.
SCHEDULES
GEORGIA STATE (4-4, 3-1)
Sept. 4 Army, L 43-10
Sept. 11 At North Carolina, L 59-17
Sept. 18 Charlotte, W 20-9
Sept. 25 At Auburn, L 34-24
Oct. 2 Appalachian State, L 45-16
Oct. 9 At ULM, W 55-21
Oct. 23 Texas State, W 28-16
Oct. 30 At Georgia Southern, W 21-14
Nov. 4 At Louisiana, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 13 At Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 20 Arkansas State, TBA
Nov. 27 Troy, TBA
UL (7-1, 5-0)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, W 20-18
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, W 41-13
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, W 28-27
Oct. 30 Texas State, W 45-0
Nov. 4 Georgia State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 13 At Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 At Liberty, TBA
Nov. 27 ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 28, Georgia State 20
Unlike the Texas State series where the Cajuns typically handle the Bobcats, Georgia State has made a habit out of taking UL to the wire. Even back the Panthers’ 1-11 days of 2014, the Cajuns only won 34-31. This time around, the Panthers have won three in a row, averaging 282 rushing yards a game in that stretch. Remember this team had Auburn beat until the final minute of play. Georgia State also offers the unique challenge of having two legitimate receiving threats at tight end. Another blowout would be shocking and shouldn’t be expected. The good news is UL’s 3-0 with good performances in short-week games under Billy Napier.