Looking back on his childhood, UL redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jax Harrington claims he was a fairly patient kid.
“I could entertain myself,” he said. “I could sit and wait.”
When it comes to football, though, patience was never part of the arsenal for the former Erath High standout.
“In high school, the only game I didn’t start was the second game of my freshman year, because they were transferring me from defense back to offense,” Harrington said. “There’s video of me just pacing on the sidelines, wanting to play, wanting to play.”
Unfortunately, sometimes life doesn’t give you much choice.
The challenges began right away since joining the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2019.
The 6-foot-4, 324-pound Harrington suffered a concussion during fall camp and then had a second one against Texas Southern in week three to end his first season.
He made it through the 2020 COVID-19 season relatively unscathed.
But then in 2021, Harrington tore his lateral meniscus against Ohio U. and missed the rest of the season.
“The concussions were the hardest to get through because I was a freshman,” Harrington said. “I was getting reps with the ones, so those setbacks felt very big to me at the time because I wasn’t playing.”
Now a little older and wiser, he’s able to view those early obstacles as a tool to manage future injuries.
“Looking back, it was kind of a blessing in disguise because I was able to redshirt,” Harrington said. “Those concussions and having to deal with those kind of (injuries) prepared me for what I was going to deal with with my knee.
“I would say the concussion a lot harder to deal with because I was inexperienced and never really had to deal with that before.”
That doesn’t mean the knee injury wasn’t a huge gut-punch.
“It was devastating because I think I was in the best shape of my life going into this past season,” Harrington said. “I was playing a lot and I was slowly getting better. At first, it was very depressing.”
He soon discovered the rehab for a knee is a lot less lonely than with a concussion. Training room buddies like Carlos Rubio and Tanner Wiggins made it fun, as did a timely joke from physical therapist and former UL quarterback Brian Soignier.
“I was still able to come around the guys,” Harrington explained. “With my concussion, a lot of times I had to stay in my room, so it was easier with my knee than with the concussions.
“Even though you weren’t on the field, you’re still part of the team. You’re in that locker room, you were a part of the jokes, you were in the meeting rooms. Those are the best parts. Those are the reasons people play and I was able to experience those memories.”
As he prepares for the 2022 season, Harrington began slowly, but was finally cranked up to full participation for the first spring scrimmage.
“It was fun to be back out there and being able to compete at full speed,” he said. “I feel like for the most three years, I haven’t been able to do that very much. It’s been a whole lot of practicing for me. Just to be able to get in that scrimmage and go full speed was fun.
“It was difficult. Just being out for six months, your body just wasn’t used to doing those things.”
It’s no secret to anyone how big a season this is for Harrington.
“It think it’s huge,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That’s something that mentally wears on you a little bit. You work your tail off to get in position. Jax is one as a true freshman was playing before he got hurt for the year.
“It’s huge for him. He knows it. He knows his time is right now and he’s working really hard to come back and get back to where he can go through the rest of spring and feel really good about what he puts on tape. It’s a really big spring for him and for us.”
Harrington’s primarily played guard and tackle during his college snaps, but actually focused more at center during the scrimmage.
From the moment he got a text that center Landon Burton was out for a while with an injury, Harrington began fretting about the move. He hadn’t played the position since his pee wee football days.
“So that whole day before practice, I was kind of stressed out,” he admitted. “I had a little bit of anxiety, because I had gotten the text already, ‘Ok, be ready to play center today … can you snap? Or you ready?’
“I was like, ‘I don’t really know. I don’t know if I can.’”
Once he started, Harrington asked to coaching staff to leave him there so he can better learn the adjustment.
“I just like the whole aspect of it being a leader role,” Harrington said. “We’re down there in the heat of every moment and if there’s confusion, they’re looking to me for answers. I like to be that guy. I like to be able to stand up and look at things.
“That how I like to play the game.”
So far, Harrington said his grade on shotgun snaps would be a ‘C-plus’, but he played on getting that down before August camp.
“Coach Des was talking today and he said, it takes 10,000 reps to master anything, so I have a lot more snaps to go before I get it down perfect, but I’ll get there,” he insisted.
He’s learned to be more patient when it comes to football.
Now he’s ready to reap the benefits of all that waiting.
“I pray to God that it will every day,” Harrington said. “I’ve been working. I’ve put the work in, I’ve been waiting my turn. It’s been hard. It’s been a long, hard journey waiting to play.
“Now that leadership role, that opportunity for me to step up and play is in front of me, it lights my world up every morning.”