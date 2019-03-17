As a coach, you never really know how an everyday starter is going to be respond the day after being lifted from the lineup for a day.

UL coach Gerry Glasco was downright elated with Bailey Curry’s reaction in Sunday’s 8-0 victory over Troy to complete the weekend sweep in five innings at Lamson Park.

Curry hit 14 home runs as a freshman at Toledo this season. Upon transferring to UL, Glasco had high hopes for her power production.

But in the previous 13 games prior to Sunday, Curry had collected just one home run to give her two on the season and two RBIs.

“I haven’t been hitting as much as I thought was going to,” Curry said. ”So I’ve been going in every day extra, hitting more and hitting more. I’m just trying to trust what they’re telling me.

“I don’t have to do it all. I don’t have to hit, because I know everybody else is going to do it behind me.”

Her huge smile after Sunday’s big performance of going 2-for-2 with a double, a homer and five RBIs. Her two-run homer in the fifth ended the game.

“That (homer) was a very good feeling, knowing that I can do that,” Curry said.

Glasco’s known it all along. Apparently, it just took a day off to help her find it.

“This kid is a great talent,” Glasco said. “She’s an amazing talent. I’m really proud of the way she responded to yesterday, coming out today with a fierce, determined approach in batting practice. That’s what I want to see. I told her yesterday. She’s a great kid, but she’s going to do things my way.

“She’s a great kid, but she can play harder, though. I want my team to play hard. I want each player to demand from themselves the best they can possibly be. She did that today. I think it’s great she had positive results the first day back. It shows her what she can become and what she can be.”

In fact, Glasco certainly supports the confidence his sophomore slugger's thoughts illustrated as she stood in the on-deck circle.

"A little bit (thinking walk-off)," Curry said. "I was on-deck and I was like, ‘Come on, get on base so I can maybe hit one over.’ But I knew if I wasn’t, Raina (O’Neal) was probably going to hit one."

Adjusting to the Lamson Park crowd of 1,865 Sunday after exceeding 2,000 fans Saturday has been a process for Curry.

“A big part of it is where I was last year (at Toledo),” Curry said. “We didn’t have the fan base that is here, so it’s a little different. It’s a little nerve-wracking getting in here with like 2,000 people around. In practice, it’s just us playing. When you get in doing everything here (in games), it’s a little different atmosphere.”

Also playing a huge role for the No. 10-ranked Cajuns in the win was Lexie Comeaux at 2-for-2 with a double, a homer and two RBIs, while junior ace Summer Ellyson threw a four-hit shutout with no walks and three strikeouts in five innings and only 64 pitches.

“Fantastic weekend, to have so many alumni back and then honoring coach (Yvette) Girouard,” Glasco said. “Great crowds, great enthusiasm and then the kids stepped up and really played well. I think we’re getting better every game.”