UL Troy three things BY KEVIN FOOTE | Staff writer Kevin Foote Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 23, 2019 - 3:33 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Email Kevin Foote at kfoote@theadvocate.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kevin Foote Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Foote Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email