While the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball and baseball teams are gearing up for the postseasons in those spring sports, for some, it’s always football season.
Coming off an historic 2020 season in many ways, UL football fans got a little more exciting news to elevate their excitement for the 2021 regular season this week.
ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach released his post-spring Top 25 power rankings this week and he had the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked No. 16 nationally.
Naturally, the Cajuns were a prime candidate for mention in such a poll, considering UL finished last season 10-1 and No. 15 in the final AP poll.
Moreover, the Cajuns return 10 starters on offense, 10 on defense and all of its top special teams performers.
Of course, the really exciting part of a No. 16 national ranking for the Cajuns, is a list of the teams ranked below UL at this point.
Yes, the LSU Tigers, coming off a disappointing year-after-title season and still unclear on their starting quarterback, are behind the Cajuns at No. 20.
But that’s just the beginning of interesting teams ranked below No. 16. Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference – the Cajuns’ one loss from last season and the team whose COVID-19 issues kept UL from playing in the Sun Belt title game for the third straight season – is currently No. 21 on the ESPN ranking.
Then at No. 22 is UL’s season-opening opponent in the Texas Longhorns. Texas was 7-3 last season and lost its quarterback, a second-round offensive tackle, as well as top linebacker and safety. Even worse, the Longhorns’ leading tackler Juwan Mitchell just transferred to Tennessee.
In addition to perennial power Penn State at No. 23 and Miami at No. 25, UL coach Billy Napier’s former team Arizona State is No. 24.
For the record, Oklahoma is No. 1, Alabama No. 2 and Georgia No. 3. Rounding out the top 10 are Clemson, Ohio State, Iowa State, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Cincinnati and Oregon.