UL-Lafayette goes into Saturday’s AutoNation Cure Bowl with one of the nation’s most uncommon quarterback rotations.
The Ragin' Cajuns have used most of this season, toggling back and forth with senior starter Andre Nunez and sophomore Levi Lewis.
Nothing’s going to change when the Cajuns take on Tulane at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Orlando, Florida.
Why argue with success?
How many teams can boast a starting quarterback who’s thrown for more than 2,100 yards and 19 touchdowns and ranks in the top 30 nationally in completion percentage … and a backup who leads his conference in pass efficiency and has an even better completion mark?
More importantly, how many teams nationally have a second quarterback — not one who moved in because of injury, but one who’s a planned part of the offense — who has led his team to scores on 14 of his past 20 possessions?
Cajuns coach Billy Napier knows the answer is none, and that’s why he has few concerns about who’s receiving the shotgun snaps in any series Saturday.
“When you have players that are pretty equally capable, it’s a good thing,” Napier said. “It gives you better depth and better morale. There’ll be a day around here that we’ll play lots of players in just about every position. We’re not as deep as we will be in the future, but we do have two capable quarterbacks and two that can play winning football.”
Nunez, a senior from Pacoima, California, has been the starter all season, getting the nod one week before the opener. He hasn’t disappointed, completing 64.4 percent of his passes and accounting for 22 scores.
The Cajuns offense has churned out 437 yards and 32.5 points per game — numbers that go up to 461 yards and 36 points in their past nine games.
“I don’t really pay attention to the numbers,” Nunez said, “but when you stay within the system, that’s the rewards of it. We’ve got really good guys up front, guys that have been there all year, and our running backs and receivers can do a lot of things. Coach Napier gives us a great plan, and all I have to do is run the game plan.”
In Lewis, Napier knew he had a special athlete and a leader. Lewis saw action almost by necessity in his true freshman season last year. The sophomore from Baton Scotlandville Magnet played in four games after the mid-point of the season and had three starts, and Napier said the preseason quarterback battle was razor-thin.
The plan evolved over the early part of the season and has been in place in the Cajuns’ last nine games. In each game, Nunez would start and play three series; Lewis would come in for one series; Nunez would take back over for three series, Lewis would play one.
The pattern repeated itself until game’s end. It didn’t matter if UL-Lafayette was backed near its own end zone, or about to score, the time on the clock or if the Cajuns were in a clutch situation — Lewis was taking snaps every fourth series.
“It’s just a belief in Levi, his ability and the intangibles, his ability to impact the team,” Napier said. “We watch him a lot more than you do. You see him only every fourth series; we watch him every day. Our backup’s engaged. He’s forced to prepare knowing he has to play every week. He’s banking reps for his future, and it gives us an opportunity to have a little change up. He’s sparked our team a lot and had some production. Looking back, I think it was a huge positive.”
The numbers bear that out. Lewis’ first two series at Texas State resulted in 61- and 88-yard drives to touchdowns. He only had one score in three series against New Mexico State — but over the next five games, his 11 turns at the wheel resulted in five touchdowns, three field goals, one punt and no turnovers (the other two were game-ending kneel-downs).
In a pivotal win at UL-Monroe that ended the regular season and gave UL-Lafayette the Sun Belt West title, Lewis’ two drives were a 10-play, 56-yard march to a first-half field goal, and a 10-play, 79-yard march to the Cajuns’ final fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-28 victory.
“We know we’re going to get reps,” Lewis said. “It’s all about getting the mental reps, sitting there and catching up and watching what the defense is doing. When my time comes it may be the same look. The role comes with the game. You have to fit in where you can get in. I know there’s a guy on the couch somewhere right now that would love to be where I am.”
Lewis leads the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency with a 194.3 mark, hitting 34 of 52 passes for 547 yards and seven scores. He’s also the Cajuns’ fourth-leading rusher behind Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais.
Both quarterbacks are also each other’s biggest supporter. Often times during games, when the Cajun defense is on the field, Nunez and Lewis are huddled with Napier – who serves as his own quarterbacks coach and calls the offensive plays – discussing what’s coming next.
“As long as we execute the play right, it doesn’t make a difference,” Nunez said. “I’m always watching and getting the play calls even if I’m on the sideline, watching to see how he does and supporting him. There’s benefits in stepping away and seeing the defense as a whole. I know I have to make plays fresh off when my number’s called.”