There are several ways to view the conclusion of the 2022 UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball season.
The cynic will agonize over not getting to a super regional for the first time since 2016.
The diehard will focus solely on winning the Sun Belt again and reaching the championship round of NCAA regional play for the 14th straight time, despite being given a No. 3 seed.
As in most such scenarios, the truth likely falls somewhere in the middle.
Trying to be as objective as possible, if this team had brought home the first regional title in six years, it would have been a bit of an overachievement.
The most descriptive way to describe this year’s roster is the 2018 club on steroids.
That team was coach Gerry Glasco’s first squad at UL. Only a ton of guts and the program’s winning tradition got the Cajuns to the Baton Rouge Regional finals that year.
This club certainly had more raw talent, but also had almost as many question marks when the season began. If the stars had aligned, the 2022 Cajuns potentially could have reached a super regional.
At this point, the best advice is to chalk the season up as an encouraging lesson learn.
And if you’re the close friend of a cynical fan, just count your blessings the season ended Sunday to No. 1 Clemson rather than Saturday to No. 4 UNC-Wilmington.
The truth is this year’s club demonstrated plenty enough potential to believe 2023 could be the season to return to super regional play.
“I think about the same today as I did yesterday,” Glasco said Sunday of the program’s future prospects. “I’m elated. I’m really excited about the next three years. The freshman class and the talent we have in that freshman class.
“Because we’ve got another phenomenal class coming right behind him that are going to piece together. I think our program is ready to make a really strong run for the next three years.”
While it was great to watch departing senior Melissa Mayeux flourish down the stretch to the tune of a Sun Belt Player of the Year honor, her and senior outfielder Raina O’Neal are the only foundational pieces out of eligibility.
That leaves a huge list of talented players potentially returning. In the transfer portal era, it’s far too early to truly guess at next year’s starting lineup, but the prospects are uplifting.
No one could have expected Kentucky transfer pitcher Meghan Schorman (17-6, 2.03, 141.1 IP, 184 K) to finish as the ace she was this past weekend.
The shame of the postseason quarantines is the three-headed pitching monster the staff slowly built all season wasn’t even available with freshman Sam Landry (20-3, 2.15 ERA, 117.1 IP, 145) not on the regional roster.
And that doesn’t even include Kandra Lamb, who only allowed 61 hits in 109.1 innings with 158 strikeouts this season.
Moreover, consider the fact all of those pitching numbers were under a first-year softball pitching coach in Justin Robichaux. The whole pitching situation will be much farther along next spring.
Offensively, sophomore transfer Jourdyn Campbell (.392, 11 HRs, 35 RBIs) exceeded any realistic expectations. Once the staff finds a comfortable position for her next season, the sky’s the limit.
Freshman Maddie Hayden (.369, 28 RBIs, 28 SBs), Stormy Kotzelnick (.356, 10 HRs, 51 RBIs), Alexa Langeliers (.370, 13 HRs, 42 RBIs), Kayla Falterman (.414, 11 RBIs, 11 SBs), Laney Credeur (.348, 6 HRs, 23 RBIs) and Kramer Eschete (.358, 19 RBIs, 10 SBs) certainly showed what all the fuss was about.
It's just unfortunate Langeliers, like Landry, wasn’t able to experience the regional play.
“Losing the experience of the regional is very disappointing,” Glasco said. “I don’t know if she (Landry) could have changed the outcome, but we could have gotten her that experience that she needed. I hate that we lost that, and it’s the same for Alexa Langeliers – our leading home run hitter and an outstanding freshmen.”
Elsewhere, figuring out a way to move Sophie Piskos (.349, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs) to third base might help. Also, Taylor Roman (.303, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs) reminded us of her power potential Saturday, while Karly Heath (.314, 13 HRs, 38 RBIs) did that all year long.
“I told our coaching staff last week that Clemson this year is where we’re going to be next year,” Glasco said. “I kind of feel like that’s where we can be next year. We’ve got the pitching in place, we’ve got the offense in place. We just have to polish everything out a lot, mature the players to understand the game better.”
It won’t be a shock if a few leave with so much competition for playing time on this roster, and Glasco may take a few transfers himself to complement another talented incoming signing class.
Once the dust settles, if next year’s club can overcome the unexpected obstacles – internal or otherwise – grading on the curve won’t be a luxury next spring.
The list of UL fans thinking, ‘OK, it’s time’ will no longer be limited to the overly cynical few.