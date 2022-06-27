Over the past year, Destrehan offensive lineman Landry Cannon has displayed discipline as well as the ability to play at a pretty high level.
That character and talent was enough to earn the Wildcats’ 6-foot-3 right guard a scholarship offer from UL.
Cannon accepted.
“It just seemed like the best place for me, so I just went on and pulled the trigger,” Cannon said.
Cannon is one of eight known verbal commitments to the Cajuns for the 2023 signing class.
The most recent one is Destrehan wide receiver Daniel Blood, who joins Riverside Academy running back Elijah Davis, Woodlawn running back Jay’veon Haynes, E.D. White offensive lineman Matthew Broussard, Lake Charles College Prep linebacker Daylon Sibley, Belle Chasse cornerback Jeremiah Moses and wide receiver Justin Williams from Texas.
As a sophomore, Cannon weighed 360 pounds. He started the final few games of that season.
As a full-time starter last season, Cannon played at about 350 pounds.
These days, he’s down to 327.
“A couple schools gave him some feedback on what they thought he needed to do to be successful going forward in recruiting,” Destrehan coach Marcus Scott said. “He took it to heart and took the challenge. He really did a good job of meal-prepping and watching what he ate. Very impressive.”
Cannon said the message was, ‘‘Man, you’re moving good at what you’re at, but if you could get down to about 320 or 325, you’ll feel much better, you’ll feel lighter and much faster. I just took that advice and changed my eating.”
In Cannon’s mind, it was a matter of discipline.
“You have to get on a meal plan — eat this some days and eat this some days," he said. "It’s just discipline. It’s not for everybody, I’ll say that. You’ve got to want it to be able to do it.”
Of course, football more than trimming weight.
“He has good feet for a man his size,” Scott said. “He’s very agile and he’s strong. His weight room numbers are really good. He’s a kid who is very conscientious and takes pride in getting the job done the right way.
“He’s probably better at run blocking, just because we really run it more than we throw it, but because of his agility in his feet, he’s able to move his feet and really strike defenders, so he’s proficient in the passing game as well.”
Cannon was on the varsity squad as a freshman when the Wildcats reached the state finals, but really seized his opportunity once grabbing a starting role late in his sophomore season.
“The work, the hours,” he said. “I felt like I stepped up. I feel like I’m a guy that people look at and say, ‘Man, he’s grown over the years.’ I felt like I got better at my game — run blocking, pass protection. I’m smarter. I just feel like I’ve grown as a player.”
In addition to being more fit, Cannon plans to improve other areas about his game this fall.
“I want to work on my hands and getting faster with the hands,” he said. “Just getting faster overall just working on my body. I want to get down to 315 and tone up a little bit and just be ready.”
Another major reason Cannon, who had interest from Mississippi State and Houston, selected the Cajuns was the program’s recent success with offensive linemen in the NFL draft.
“I pay attention to all of that,” he said. “I go back and watch guys like Robert Hunt and Max Mitchell and how they played. It’s really coaching. That’s what I love about it. I love the coaching there. I trust the coaches there — coach (Bryant) Ross and coach (Jeff) Norrid. I trust that they’ll get me right and having me perform like those guys.”