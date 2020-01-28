Those who have heard UL baseball coach Matt Deggs speak expect.

But Deggs offered a reminder Tuesday at UL baseball's media day.

This Ragin’ Cajuns team isn’t lacking conviction.

When a program’s legendary coach dies suddenly, uncertainty can be expected to follow. But don’t tell that to the coaches and players on this team. If you do, you might want to duck.

Neither Deggs himself nor any of the three players who met the media Tuesday expressed anything but the highest of goals for the season that begins Feb. 14 against Southeastern at Russo Park.

“I will never in my life take part in anything unless I expect to win the entire thing,” Deggs said. “I’m telling you right now, these boys love each other, they’re very talented, they know how to play together and they compete, and they compete nasty together.”

Deggs’ story has been well chronicled. Prior to Tony Robichaux bringing him onto his staff at UL in 2012, Deggs had been booted from coaching college baseball because of his battle with alcoholism.

“I love being a Cajun,” Deggs said. “I absolutely love being here. My family loves being here. This is our home. I tell people all the time, ‘We didn’t choose Lafayette or the Cajun culture. They chose us and adopted us.’

“Coach Robe adopted us and made us family and saved our lives and saved myself and saved our family. And we love this place.”

Deggs has wasted no time molding his new team into a unit reaching for the stars.

“I think we’re capable of winning it all and I’ve never said that since I’ve been here,” senior pitcher Caleb Armstrong said. “This is my fourth season and every year people ask you before the season, ‘How are y’all going to be?’ My answer has always been, ‘I don’t know.’

“This year, I’m telling people, ‘We’re going to be great.’ I really and truly believe that.”

Armstrong isn’t alone.

Senior center fielder Brennan Breaux also didn’t blink when asked what the team’s goals are for the season.

“The realistic expectation is, ‘Why can’t we go to a world series?’ or ‘Why can’t we win a world series?’ That’s realistic to us,” Breaux said. “We’re not looking to be a top 25 team in the country, a top 15 team in the country. We want to be the best team in the country.

“And the end of the day, we think we can do that. We think we have the pieces to do that. We’re real excited when we start playing for people to ask, ‘How are these guys doing what they’re doing?’ That’s our goal.”

While the team has publicly discussed few changes during the transition, Armstrong said one noticeable difference has been the team’s togetherness.

“In the past, there’s been some animosity between the hitters and the pitchers just because the pitchers will have success and the hitters won’t, or the hitters will have success and the pitchers won’t,” Armstrong said.

“It kind of caused a divide, but this year, we’re all close. I’m just as close to every hitter as I am every pitcher. I think that’s really going to take us to the next level. That chemistry is really going to make us special.”

Deggs admitted some responsibility for that divide from his assistant coaching stint with the Cajuns in the past (2012-14), but Armstrong credits him with changing it now.

Every competition that we’ve done and every practice, we’ve done things together. We’ve put the sled in and the work in together. I think that’s built respect.

“His pack system is very similar to coach (Bill) Belichick and the Patriots as far as knowing your role,” he said. “I think that’s really allowed us to focus on what we need to do, instead of focusing on what everyone else is doing.”

Deggs was quick to point out his personality is very different than Robichaux, but their overall approaches are similar. So there hasn't been much of a transition.

“Coach paved an incredible culture before I ever got here,” Deggs said. “Our cultures are very, very similar. That made the transition really seamless.

“Not to mention, we were banded together over tragedy and that’s a pretty tight bond.”