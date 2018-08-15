Jacques Boudreaux thought he knew football pretty well.
After two standout seasons at Holy Cross High in New Orleans, when he totaled 211 tackles and was team captain his senior season, and 22 games including seven starts at linebacker for UL-Lafayette, he was seemingly well-versed in the ins and outs of the game.
That was before he met Ron Roberts, the longtime Southeastern Louisiana head coach who joined Billy Napier’s staff as the Ragin' Cajuns' defensive coordinator in January.
What has he learned from Roberts over the past seven months?
“What haven’t I been able to learn?” Boudreaux said. “He knows defense from top to bottom. Honestly, we’re blessed as a linebacker corps and as a defensive unit overall to be coached by him.”
Boudreaux started seven games during a 2017 season that was a nonstop struggle, and the linebacker group took more than its share of heat when the Cajuns allowed 40 points and almost 500 offensive yards per game. Last year’s defense allowed opponents to convert third downs at an alarming 48.5 percent rate, ranking 123rd nationally out of 128 teams.
Boudreaux says that’s not happening again — mostly because the squad is more committed to its defensive theories.
“There was a lot of flip-flopping last year,” he said. “Sometimes we got away from our true base and changed a lot based on what other teams were doing. That was something we had to (resort) to, and we didn’t really stay in our base.
“This year, there’s not that flip-flopping, no question. We’ll still look at what teams are doing and we can play multiple fronts, but we never truly get out of our actual scheme. That lets us play simpler, play faster and eliminate all the thinking.”
Boudreaux’s thinking process changes for his junior year with a move to the middle linebacker spot, the position that makes the defensive calls and adjustments along with a leadership role.
Boudreaux spent the last two seasons mostly at the weakside position and had 58 tackles to rank fifth on the squad. He had a career game in the Cajuns’ 47-34 homecoming win over New Mexico State with seven solo stops among nine tackles. His interception and 50-yard return with six minutes remaining set up the clinching score.
But he admits he wasn’t sure that he, the other linebackers and the rest of the defense were always on the same page.
“Taking that leadership role under my belt, calling out the calls and the checks depending on the offensive set, you have to know everything in the playbook. I know what the D-line guys are doing, where the guys in the back are rolling. It’s nice to be able to see the whole picture and what’s going on everywhere defensively.”
Even with that knowledge, Boudreaux’s not assured of a starting role and is in competition with junior college transfer Ferrod Gardner for the middle spot. That battle is in keeping with Napier’s desire to have open competition at every position heading into the Sept. 1 season opener against Grambling.
But Boudreaux is certain to be part of a four-man linebacker corps that includes returnee Justin Middleton and much-heralded JC signee Lorenzo McCaskill currently atop the depth chart at the weakside spot.
“Jacques and Ferrod had pretty much separated themselves throughout the summer,” Roberts said. “From a knowledge standpoint, learning defenses and knowing what to do, Jacques has done a good job of being able to take control of the front and get us in the right spots.”
“I was going to be more comfortable wherever they needed me to be,” Boudreaux said. “I wanted to be completely versatile to play the Mike (middle) or the Will (weakside) and really learn how our linebacker system rotates. It’s amazing how far I’ve come in the past few months with that. Me, Lorenzo, Justin, Ferrod — we’ve gotten a lot better at playing off each other and taking gap responsibilities.”
Napier has repeatedly said the defense has been more competitive than he had anticipated in closed-team and scrimmage sessions. He’ll be looking for more of the same when the Cajuns hold their second full-scale scrimmage Saturday night.
“With everything coach Napier’s put into this culture, we’re not worried about what a lot of people are saying about us, what their expectations are,” Boudreaux said. “We’re playing for the guys in our room. I want us to play winning football and get used to that winning feeling again.”