STATESBORO, Ga. The UL Ragin’ Cajuns had to wait until Saturday to get back on the field in the Sun Belt Conference opener after a disappointing Wednesday sweep to Texas.
They even had to endure a rain delay during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, but that didn’t keep coach Gerry Glasco’s Cajuns from getting back on the winning side with an 11-3 run-rule road win over Georgia Southern in six innings.
The victory improved UL to 16-7 overall and 3-1 in league play; while the Eagles dropped to 6-14 and 1-3.
The Cajuns’ offense scored on every inning. Early on anyway, it was necessary.
UL starting pitcher Sam Landry didn’t give up a lot of hits during her four-inning start Saturday, but two of those three hits were big ones.
The freshman right-hander yielded a two-run homer to Faith Shirley and a solo blast to Jess Mazur to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead after the first inning.
UL’s bats quickly protected Landry, though, with another run in the second inning and four more in the third to take the lead for good.
Taylor Roman led the 11-hit team effort by going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Other big hitters in the win were Maddie Hayden at 3-for-4 with an RBI, Jourdyn Campbell at 2-for-4 with a solo homer, Kramer Eschete at 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Alexa Langeliers at 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Eschete’s RBI double in the second got the Cajuns close, before the big four-run third. That big frame was powered by Roman’s two-run single and Langeliers’ RBI single.
Campbell homer in the fourth ahead of Karly Heath’s sacrifice fly.
Hayden’s RBI single provided the offense in the fifth, while Eschete’s RBI single helped make it a run-rule.
Landry ended up giving up just those three early runs on three hits, three walks and struck out six to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Kandra Lamb pitched the final two inning, allowing no runs on one hit, two walks and three strikeouts.
