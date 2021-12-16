On one hand, the No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns will be bringing plenty of experience into Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl matchup against Marshall.

For example, super senior quarterback Levi Lewis is among the nation’s most seasoned signal-callers as a three-year starter who even got playing time prior to fully taking over the position.

The same could be said for such veterans like left tackle Ken Marks, center Shane Vallot and right tackle Max Mitchell.

And yet, behind the scenes on Saturday, things really won’t be the same for the Cajuns as they try to nail down the program’s 13th straight victory.

For one, Billy Napier won’t be calling the plays any more. New head coach Michael Desormeaux will.

Both running back coaches, including assistant coach Jabbar Juluke, are now in Florida as well.

The two voices that have been speaking regularly to Lewis on game day for the past four seasons – Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara - won’t be there.

One of the two primary offensive line coaches, Darnell Stapleton, is also in Florida now.

It’s even the case on the defensive side with safeties coach Wes Neighbors filling in for new Florida defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.

Another obstacle for the offense is the news leading rusher Chris Smith will miss the game with an injury.

So while it might appear to be the same offense that hits the Superdome field, it really won’t be.

Of course, don’t expect Desormeaux to make any excuses.

“You’re not going to get any excuses from us about anything,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to get ready to go play the game.”

Vallot expressed confidence in Desormeaux, expecting little to no change.

“I’m not worried at all,” Vallot explained. “Our offense, we’re different. We’re pretty good all around. We’ve got everybody playing offense. During the spring game, coach Des split up on one team and coach (Tim) Leger on the other team. Coach Des called the plays for our team and it felt like coach Napier was calling the plays out there. I think Coach Des is a really good play-caller. He has a lot of say-so in the play-calling during the season.

“I don’t think it’ll drop a bit. I’m excited. I think we’re going to do the same thing we would do if coach Napier was here.”

Freshman running back Emani Bailey said he hasn’t noticed a difference in practice.

“Nothing is different,” Bailey said. “We have our culture, our brotherhood, everything … nothing ever left, We all stick together. We’ve all continued doing what we’ve been doing since the start of the season and we’re going to keep going from there.”

And Desormeaux confirmed practices are largely the same, even for him.

“For me, it’s actually very much like it has been,” he explained. “I’m still coaching tight ends. We’ve got a lot of guys stepping up to help with the movement … most of us are still in the same roles. It’s been really good. I just kind of blow the whistle at the end of the play and talk to the team at the end of practice. That’s about it. Everything else the kids take care of and the other coaches take care of.”

With that said, Desormeaux did acknowledge some of the changes behind the scenes. For example, former ULM coach Matt Viator will move from consultant to communicating with Lewis.

“There are a lot of games where I’m talking to him on the sidelines and we’ve got other people that have talked to him,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to continue to do those things where we know he feels good about it and he knows exactly what I’m thinking as a play-caller. The communication on our sidelines has always been excellent. We’re always talking in between series about what’s going on, so you hear the communication between players and coaches in different communication groups.

“It’s not one of those things that coach Napier is off having a conversation with him that none of us know about. It’s never been like that.”

Yet some things, like signaling in plays, can be simulated in practice, while other changes can’t.

“Some of it is just game day – the sideline adjustments and things like that,” Desormeaux said. “That’ll be a little bit different. Calling out down and distances, we’ve got different people doing that … kind of calling out the coverages and talking in between series – ‘They were in this coverage,’ or whatever.

“You try to do the best you can to prepare for it, but naturally there’s some things during the game that you can’t simulate.”