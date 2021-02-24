It’s not that UL ace pitcher Summer Ellyson doesn’t think preseason intrasquad scrimmages are important.

And yes, she understands that coaches have to hold practices.

Some special athletes, though, just seem to always be primed and ready for the games.

When the lights are turned on, something special happens for them that a practice or a scrimmage just can’t ignite.

So imagine the newcomers on the No. 8-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns softball team during this preseason. Whether they came from Arizona or Georgia or South Carolina, they likely heard of this All-American pitcher named Summer Ellyson and couldn’t wait to see her stuff in the circle.

Through the fall and through intraquad scrimmages in January, that pitcher never showed up.

Oh, she pitched. She was there.

But more than likely, Ellyson was working on this complementary pitch or that new mechanical alteration. She wasn't really pitching.

The ‘pitching’ that will soon be legend in these parts, she saves for the opposition.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” UL coach Gerry Glasco laughed. “It’s amazing what she does.”

Despite knowing Ellyson’s routine for three seasons, Glasco still wondered going into this highly anticipated 2021 season after another lackluster January.

She didn’t start the season opener this past Saturday against Jacksonville State at the UAB tournament, but Glasco put her in to get out of a jam.

Three pitches later, Ellyson got her first strikeout of the season to end the threat.

He started her the next day against host UAB and Ellyson tossed a three-hit shutout with only one walk and seven strikeouts.

"What?" she was probably thinking. "Isn't that what I'm supposed to do?"

“I talked to coach Glasco on Saturday night back at the hotel after the game,” laughed John Ellyson, Summer’s father and longtime coach. “He just started smiling at me, shaking his head going, ‘I’m done. I can’t figure that out. I don’t know how she does it. I’m tickled pink. I’ve just never seen it before.’ ”

Truthfully, it’s nothing new. Summer’s been Summer throughout her pitching career.

As a youngster, her father remembers telling her to go warm up only for his young daughter to say, “No, I’m good” with total confidence.

“I’d say, ‘There’s no way you can be ready. You only threw 15 pitches,’” John Ellyson said. “And she’d go right out there and strike out the first batter.”

It was that way in high school as well at Teurlings Catholic.

“Her high school coach Lauren Delahoussaye wanted to kill her half the time because of the way she practices,” he said.

And it continued throughout her college career.

“I sat next to coach Glasco’s wife for those (rough) scrimmages for the past three years and we’ve had those conversations,” John Ellyson said. “I remember Miss Vickie actually saying, ‘I’m not worried about Summer. Summer is going to be Summer. She’s fine. Move on to the next subject.’”

A week before the start of this season, Summer still hadn’t changed.

“I feel the same,” Summer said. “Really, my attitude doesn’t change. I stay pretty steady throughout the whole fall and getting into the spring. I really pick it up when the games start. That’s just how I am. I like to stay calm and collected until it’s time to show everybody what we’re made of.”

While everyone around her may be squirming during those iffy practice sessions, Ellyson never lets anyone see her sweat.

“I feel like that helps the rest of the pitching staff,” she said. “I can’t show that I’m nervous. Even if I am a little jittery or whatever it is, I feel like I have to stay calm and collected for everybody else.”

So the fact Ellyson is already off to a 2-0 start with a 0.54 ERA in the early going is no surprise to dear old dad.

“I’ve always had confidence in her,” John Ellyson said. “I know how she behaves, I’ve seen her mindset, I know how she thinks. I’ve seen this I don’t know how many years.”

And now that the season has actually begun, Glasco’s nerves are a bit calmer and suddenly it all makes sense again for her new teammates.

“We were thrilled to see her perform as Summer Ellyson,” Glasco said after the first weekend. “I think that had been our biggest question in January in the preseason practices. Would Summer still pitch like Summer Ellyson? And she answered every question above and beyond anything we were expected to see.

“I think it was so important for (her teammates) to see her pitch that way. I think that really gave them a lot of confidence.”

While Summer just chuckles inside.