When you play a nonconference series this late in the season, determining what’s at stake can sometimes be a tough question to answer.

With the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ RPI rank down to No. 91 after losing three consecutive weekend series in Sun Belt play, the chances of an at-large bid have disappeared.

And if you consider the opponent in North Alabama — 7-35 overall and 2-21 on the road this season — this weekend’s series at Russo Park that begins at 6 p.m. Friday also lacks any kind of rivalry flavor as well.

Don’t expect UL coach Matt Deggs to go very far down that road, however. There’s baseball to be played and an agenda to address.

The goals for his Ragin’ Cajuns (23-20, 9-9) are both basic on the surface and also more complicated as you peel back a few layers.

“To rest, rehydrate and kind of refuel and get ready to make a really strong run,” Deggs said. “This weekend, it’s three more opportunities to win, three more opportunities to get better — find our footing, really find out who we are as a ballclub and take off and run with it.”

Unlike many head coaches these days, however, Deggs didn’t leave it with that general statement.

With 43 games under his belt, he’s noticed a few things about his club and he doesn’t like each aspect of that list.

In a perfect world, Deggs wants his teams to locate the fastball, sport a knockout pitch, field their positions by dominating the routine play, hold runners, execute the short game and drive in big runs at critical times.

“Take a view from 30,000 feet and try to move ourselves from the equation; we haven’t been that great at those things,” Deggs said.

Hitting with runners in scoring position and putting away opposing hitters in critical at-bats hasn’t happened enough over the last month.

“We can strike people out on the bump, we can make great plays defensively and we have the ability to run the ball out of the ballpark,” Deggs said. “All three are attributes are things you’d to have, but they’re not the way you draw it up.

“I’d like to see us be more dangerous and play off our strengths and form that identity down the stretch.”

Past that, don’t be surprised if the Cajuns treat this weekend like a regular Sun Belt series.

“We’ll run it out like we always do and work to win each game one at a time,” Deggs said.

Ace right-hander Spencer Arrighetti hasn’t been himself over the past three weekends, but he’s still expected to start Friday’s opener, followed by Connor Cooke on Saturday.

“Spencer is going to be just fine,” senior catcher Drake Osborn said of Arrighetti. “He had one rough game, and he’s going to be just fine. That guy’s a great pitcher, great athlete and he’s got a great head on him. He’s going to be just fine.

“I’d expect him to bounce back extremely strong.”

North Alabama enters the series hitting .227 as a team, while its opposition is batting .311 against the Lions’ pitching staff. North Alabama’s team ERA is 7.25.

“It’s how well can we play Cajun baseball and getting on a roll here and finishing extremely strong,” Deggs said.