ARLINGTON, Texas For three and a half innings Friday night in Arlington, things went as planned for the No. 15-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns.
After that, it was back to survival mode, stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to escape their Sun Belt Conference opener with a 9-6 win over UTA.
The Cajuns improved to 15-5 overall and will continue the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Alissa Dalton played the biggest role in the Cajuns overcoming three errors, six walks and 10 wild pitches by going 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs.
The other big hitter was Julie Rawls at 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Rawls' homer in the third made it 4-0, before UL made it 7-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Kaitlyn Alderink's RBI single and Melissa Mayeux's sacrifice fly sandwiched Dalton's bases loaded walk.
But with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the fourth, UTA incredibly scored five unearned runs off UL relievers Karly Heath, Casey Dixon and Vanessa Foreman. Dixon gave up five unearned runs while getting two outs to go along with two walks and four wild pitches.
Two errors sparked the five-run frame.
That caused UL starter Kandra Lamb to return to the game to improve to 6-2 on the season after allowing no runs on two hits, four walks and striking out eight in 5.2 innings.
As a team, UL got 13 hits, including more two-out hits to produce nine more runs.