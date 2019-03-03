One Senior Day loss was frustrating enough.

A second straight setback on the final scheduled regular-season game, however, was a downright revolting development for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

The late-season quest to finish in the top four of the Sun Belt standings absorbed a fatal blow Sunday afternoon in the Cajundome when the Appalachian State Mountaineers handed the Cajuns a 90-80 loss to complete the season sweep of UL.

Cajuns showing consistency with blowout of Coastal Well, at least UL led for 37 seconds in the first meeting.

“I’m just hurt, we lost,” UL senior guard Marcus Stroman said. “We tried not to let it happen like last year, but we came up short.”

A year ago, the regular season league champion Cajuns lost 72-61 in overtime to a 6-24 Little Rock team. On Sunday, an Appalachian State team with a 9-19 record turned the trick.

“I know we’re expected to win every game, but sometimes it doesn’t happen,” Marlin said. “We did address it (2018 Senior Day loss), sure did, yesterday in practice we talked about it. ‘If we didn’t play well, we’ll get beat.’ I think this team is a lot better than the Little Rock team that beat us last year in overtime and I felt like our team last year was better than our team this year.”

In fact, Marlin said he’s never had tremendous success in Senior Day games in his career.

“I’ve got a lot in my time to be honest … probably 50-50,” Marlin said. “It’s a difficult day. And with Mardi Gras distractions, I thought it hurt us today.”

The loss dropped UL to 17-12 overall and 8-8 in league play. A win would have left the Cajuns in sole possession of fifth place. Instead, they’re back in a three-way tie for fifth with UL-Monroe and Coastal Carolina.

The top six teams avoid the on-campus, play-in games between the finale and the start of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

“They certainly have a lot of length, which is something we don’t have, losing a couple guys,” Marlin said. “We have addressed that in recruiting already. But they match up well with us. They certainly have confidence.”

The Mountaineers, now 5-11 in Sun Belt play, encored their 104-77 home win with another solid effort, leading for 35:21 of the game with only eight turnovers, compared to 15 for the Cajuns.

“They had some steals, but we threw the ball away,” Marlin said. “We were anxious and didn’t finish at the rim at times whether we were fouled or not. We had 36 turnovers in two games against this team and they’re not that good defensively, so part of it is on us.”

Ronshad Shabazz, who scored 47 points on Thursday at UL-Monroe, was limited to 20 on 4-of-12 shooting, but Hunter Seacat had 16 points and eight boards and Tyrell Johnson added 15 points.

“They’re a better team than their record shows,” said Gant, who had 23 points and 15 rebounds. “They made us work for every bucket, and it came out in their favor.”

Gant said the loss was hard to swallow.

“I feel like I let my team down,” he said. “I could have given a little more energy and gave a little bit more effort and got us the ‘W’ for Senior Day.

“It meant everything for me to play here in our last game and (try to) to win it. It hurt me deep, to be honest.”

Still in the midst of the postgame pain, Stroman spoke like a true senior.

“But also, we’ve got to keep our heads up,” he said. “We’ve got two more games left. We just have to take this and run with it and let it go, because we’ve got two more games.

“If it happens, it happens (play-in game). We dug ourselves this hole, so we’ve got to take what comes with it and keep playing hard.”