With projected starting cornerback Trey Amos nursing a hamstring strain, the first position on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to get its depth tested might be the cover corners.
Complicating the issue is the backups to Amos (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) aren’t as experienced. Amos plays the “boundary” cornerback spot with redshirt freshmen Caleb Anderson (6-3, 204) and Justin Agu (6-1, 176) behind him.
On the other side, senior Eric Garror is backed by Youngstown State transfer Keyon Martin (5-9, 162) and redshirt sophomore Amir McDaniel (5-8, 180) on the depth chart.
“We could play those guys (Martin and McDaniel) in the boundary if we needed to,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Our defense is more structurally set up where our boundary is a bigger, longer guy.
“We feel good about the depth we have.”
If necessary, the staff can adjust to each cornerback’s skill set.
“I think for those guys, it’s us finding the techniques that they’re most comfortable in — whether that be press, off, whatever — and getting calls in with the techniques they’re comfortable playing,” Desormeaux said.
So far, Martin has been as advertised.
“Keyon’s a lot more physical than I thought he was going to be,” Desormeaux said. “In stature, he’s a little smaller, but he’s got elite quickness and change of direction, which is what you need to have.
“That’s what Eric Garror has, that’s what Amir McDaniel has. He’s been a lot more physical than I thought. He’s a smart kid. Football really matters to him. He’s competed to the level I think we’d hoped he would.”
Desormeaux is also confident in cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris.
“He’s a great mentor for those guys to have,” he said. “He teaches the way you want young guys to be taught. He’s patient with them but demanding. They’ve progressed along really pretty quickly, had good springs and good summers.”
Scrimmage review
Upon further review, Desormeaux’s opinion of the offense’s performance in Saturday’s scrimmage didn’t change much.
“I thought all those guys operated pretty well,” he said. “To have as much as we had in and have them operate like they did … there weren’t really many misreads. Naturally, there’s always going to be some throws you miss. They operated and commanded the team very well. The communication was really good.”
The staff intentionally threw a lot at each quarterback.
“Those guys did a really good job and I’m not just talking about the first two, I’m talking all the way down to Zeon (Chriss), the true freshman taking reps. Very few mental errors at the quarterback position,” Desormeaux said.
“We purposely kept a bunch of things in there to find out who is going to sink or swim, who’s going to screw it up. We didn’t narrow it down. We wanted to keep it open and they managed it well.”
Desormeaux said he's comfortable with the starting quarterback battle between Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge lingering through August camp.
"I’ve talked about it quite a bit, it’s going to come down to who operates within the system the best," Desormeaux said.
Specialty tidbits
Desormeaux said the placekicking job starts with redshirt sophomore Kenny Almendares, but the competition has been tight with LSU transfer Preston Stafford and Logan Klotz.
“They’re all competing at a high level,” he said. “Whoever comes out of it makes your team better.
“They’re charting right up there with him (Almendares).”
As for the long snapper job, freshman Carter Milliron appears to be in the lead, just ahead of Hunter Sims.
“Carter is very talented,” Desormeaux said. “He’s probably got the most zip out of everybody that we’ve had here.”
As for the return duties, Chris Smith will continue to return kickoffs and Garror punts despite their heavy duties at running back and cornerback, respectively.