For his coaching career, UL pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux dreaded NCAA selection show Monday.
He yearned for the day he’d see his school’s name listed on the TV screen as the team learned which regional it would be a part of.
“Every selection Monday, I’ve woken up in my career and it was very painful for me to watch,” said Seth Thibodeaux, who coached for 14 years at Nicholls, including 11 as its head baseball coach. “I’d just have to get away. It’s been a long time. It sucks. It sucks when your name is not called.
“I couldn’t stand waking up on this day knowing I wasn’t going to be there. We flirted with it a couple times. I always wanted to see our name called.”
All of that changed for Thibodeaux this week.
After winning the Sun Belt Tournament championship, he joined the 2022 Ragin’ Cajuns team at Pete’s sports bar waiting to learn where the team was headed for post-season play.
The Cajuns will meet TCU at 7 p.m. Friday in the College Station Regional.
“It’s really cool,” Thibodeaux said shortly after Monday’s selection show ended. “It’s fun. It’s kind of like Christmas with your kids. You want to see their reaction more than anything. Every time they’d throw up a name, I’d see people pick up their phones to see if this might be us. It was cool. I wanted to see our players’ reaction. When they realized where they were going, it makes it even more special.”
After all of those years waiting, Thibodeaux made sure to cherish the experience, without making it all about him.
“I always wanted to coach a team where it meant something to them to have their name called," Thibodeaux said. "This unselfish group, I was just so proud of them. How many guys came up to me to congratulate me, but I was trying to get to them to congratulate them."
Long road home
As hard as the waiting was over the years, perhaps fate was simply waiting for the moment Thibodeaux came home to Acadiana to coach for the Cajuns.
The Church Point native who played college ball at LSU Eunice from 1999-2000 and then at William Carey from 2001-02 has been following the Cajuns from afar for decades.
“I’ve already lived all their regionals with them following them, reading about them and listening to the radio or watching them on TV as a kid just following the program,” Thibodeaux said of UL baseball. “So I feel like I know the program and its history.”
So while winning the Sun Belt Tournament on Sunday was exhilarating and seeing his team’s name on the TV screen Monday was a dream come true, Thibodeaux’s actually been pinching himself ever since he agreed to leave his head coaching position at Nicholls to join Matt Deggs’ staff here last summer.
“Every day I walk into this stadium, I think it’s cool,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m very honored, proud and humbled to be able to coach here. I think that highly of UL.”
And more specifically its former head coach Tony Robichaux.
“There’s always this person in your career, whether it be a player or a coach that you really look up to … your guy,” Thibodeaux said. “You want to mimic your program after him. Everything I did in my career was to try to be like Tony.
“I wanted to play for him, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “I wanted to coach with him and we flirted with that idea so many times behind the scenes. I sat on his couch in his office about a week and a half before he had a heart attack and we had a lot of conversations," he said.
“I still have all the text messages we’d send each other. The relationship I had with his brother Timmy and his boys, and the respect I always had for them, I literally tried to build Nicholls into a UL.”
So when Thibodeaux and the Cajuns broke through and clinched the NCAA automatic berth with the dramatic 7-6 comeback win over Georgia Southern, the fulfillment he felt was humbling.
“When you look up to someone, I always wanted to do what he did,” Thibodeaux said. “So whenever we won this, I was really humbled that we could win this thing.
“His two boys and his twin brother texted me minutes after the game, so it meant a lot. I’m a prayerful person. I remember thinking, ‘Why do I get to do this?’ It was cool.”
Big shoes to fill
While Thibodeaux’s first year at UL enjoyed a fairy tale ending, it wasn’t exactly a pleasure cruise.
First of all, he was replacing a former UL player and Major League All-Star closer in B.J. Ryan — a player he followed as a high school player in Church Point.
“I’m not B.J. Ryan,” Thibodeaux said. “I didn’t pitch in the big leagues. I’m not an All-American. There’s nothing I can do to ever be what he’s accomplished, so I didn’t try to be him. But I used him a lot. I called him a lot to give me help with personnel. B.J.’s been awesome.
“He helped me get a feel for each personality. We went through every single pitcher on the team — even the first-year guys. He gave me his thoughts on all of them and then he came visit in the fall.”
Then in his first few months on the job trying to learn his new team, Thibodeaux didn’t get much encouragement talking to pro scouts he knew from his Nicholls days.
“They would ask about players, but they would never ask about pitchers,” Thibodeaux said. “So I asked some of my close scouting buddies, why aren’t you asking me about our pitchers, and they said, ‘Because you don’t have any.’
“I had several scouts tell me, ‘Hey man, if you get anything out of that pitching staff, you guys might make a run at the postseason, because you’ve got some athletes on that team.’”
So you can bet Thibodeaux used that as motivation.
“I wanted them to get ticked off,” he said. “I’ve got three seniors starting on the weekend that maybe should be relievers, but don’t tell them that, because they don’t care. We’ve gotten a little bit out of everybody that maybe some didn’t think we’d get anything out of. But they’ve all stepped up in some way, shape or form and I’m really proud of that.”
So when Thibodeaux and his pitching staff met for a picture after Sunday’s regional-clinching win in Alabama, those preseason assessments were still on their mind.
“When we took a picture and they said, ‘Coach, if you can get anything out of this crappy pitching staff, we might be worth something, right?’” he laughed.
Now as the Cajuns prepare for Friday's regional opener, Thibodeaux hopes to avoid letting the moment overwhelm him.
“I can get real emotional and get caught up in the emotions,” he admitted. “I’ve got to remind myself not to make a mistake as a coach that will negatively impact our players just because I’m getting emotional and excited like a player.
“The excitement will definitely be there, but this is what I signed on for. I always wanted to be in these shoes. I always wanted to be able to wear a uniform like this and coach in these moments. This is the situation I’ve wanted to be in my whole career, so I’m pumped up about it.”