Halfway through its first season under Billy Napier, the UL-Lafayette football team is still in the midst of figuring out an identity and figuring out how to improve from day to day.
“We are starting to get to the meat of season right here,” Cajuns safety Deuce Wallace said. “We are getting to that breakthrough point and seeing what it’s going to take to breakthrough.”
After back-to-back wins and a 66-point output against New Mexico State on Saturday, Napier said the Cajuns are clearly getting better — but the final score doesn’t tell the whole story of a game in which the defense also allowed 38.
“Obviously everybody wants to point out the final score, but at one point in the second quarter there it was 42-14,” Napier recalled. “We’d only given up one defensive score and we had them on the mat. We have to finish them at that point, but we gave up a 13-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown, which ultimately gave them a little bit of momentum and some hope.”
Napier said the win over New Mexico State is “by far” the best football game the Cajuns have played, but sustaining the early success against NMSU and Texas State is crucial to an all-around improvement.
“We’re a group that’s gaining experience,” Napier said. “We’re living and learning each day: learning how to practice, learning how to prepare. I think as our staff grows and gets a little better pulse on our personnel, we’ll continue to get better.
"It is what it is right now. We’ve got some deficiencies, but our group is playing hard. When I go back and watch the tape I’m looking for things we can control, and there’s lots of that. I think that’s what our focus will be on.”
Junior offensive lineman Robert Hunt said he is confident in the Cajuns abilities as they head into a big matchup with Appalachian State.
The Cajuns (3-1, 2-2) face the Mountaineers (4-1, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone, North Carolina.
“This offense and all those guys — we know what we've got,” Hunt said. “Talent is not the question or the problem. We definitely have the tools and the weapons to do what we have to do going forward.”
With talent not the issue and coaching gaining a better understanding of the team, Napier is left with only cleaning up deficiencies in preparation. Napier said the Cajuns are “nowhere close” to being perfect and to sustain longterm success, Napier said support will be needed from top to bottom.
“I would say we are just slightly above average right now,” Napier said. “We’re getting efficient, but the deeper your team, the more quality of a practice you can have. The bottom 40 percent of your roster typically is relative to the type of scout team you have, the quality of the group of walk-ons you have.
“That’s something I think is important to note. That’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to overcome some of our scholarship limitations ... we do have a good group of walk-on players that bust their tail every day. We wouldn’t be where we’re at without that group of players.”