The stakes keep getting higher for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, including Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPN home game against Georgia State.

The Cajuns will clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game set for Dec. 4 with a victory against the Panthers.

“It’s time to go. It’s November,” UL tight end Johnny Lumpkin said. “We always say we want to be in the hunt always when November hits. We’re trying to clinch the West. Everything … the sense of urgency is picking up.

“Now it’s time to actually take the position. It’s actually time to cash in on the opportunities that we’ve been working so hard for.”

The athletic department has added another facet to UL’s fourth midweek game of the season. UL will wear black jerseys and the coaches will wear camouflage shirts to honor the military.

“That’s not to be cool,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “That’s not to make a splash on social media. That’s a direct, deliberate intent to really show our gratitude for what all the branches of the military do for the simple things in life that we often take for granted.”

The Cajuns (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) don't expect a pushover in the visiting Panthers (4-4, 3-1), who have won three in a row.

“They’re always tough,” Napier said. “They’re always physical. They always play well on the line of scrimmages and on the edges on both sides of the ball. They tackle well, and certainly, they’re intentional about running the ball.

“They had Auburn beat just so we all understand how good this team is that’s coming in here. I don’t care who they’ve played or what the score was. They should have beaten Auburn and they’re right in the middle of the Eastern division race.”

In their last three games, the Panthers are averaging 282 yards rushing a game.

After a slow start offensively, the shift to Furman transfer Darren Grainger (924 yards passing, 11 TDs; 403 yards rushing, 1 TD) at quarterback has sparked the turnaround.

“I think they do a nice job of using the quarterback to run the ball, whether it’s the draw play or multiple forms of zone read,” Napier said. “It’s one of the trademarks of their system. They’re going to use the quarterback to rush the ball.

“He’s a good decision-maker. They’ve done a nice job of using his legs, and that’s certainly helped them play better.”

Tight ends Roger Carter and Aubry Payne — who have combined for 23 receptions, 272 yards and four scores — are also dangerous elements in the Panthers' attack.

“They do a fantastic job in the run game on the perimeter blocking, and they do a good job running routes and catching balls,” Napier said. “That’s one of the strengths of their team, that group of tight ends on offense. Height, length, big, physical and can run after the catch. They do a nice job of dressing it up and getting those guys open.”

UL knocked the dust off of its tight end corps in Saturday’s win with nine targets for that group.

“It opens a lot for us,” UL quarterback Levi Lewis said. “It’s another aspect that each opponent has to think about. They don’t have to just think about the receivers or the running backs or the quarterback. It opens up another piece to our offense and it’s a great piece. Our tight ends are secret weapons, and great things are going to happen if they keep doing their jobs.”

Lewis is coming off a banner day in which he threw three touchdown passes to break Jake Delhomme’s career passing touchdown record. Lewis said Delhomme texted him after the feat and told him to demolish it the rest of the way.

“I would say I’ve put it behind me, just trying to win more games,” Lewis said.

UL again will be without running back Emani Bailey, who got his knee scoped Monday and could be out for a month.