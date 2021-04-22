There are so many things UL softball coach Gerry Glasco loves about his No. 13-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns visiting No. 5 Alabama for a pair of 1:30 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
For starters, it’s basically a no-lose situation for his Cajuns (35-7), who might benefit greatly with a one or two in the RPI, but won’t be negatively impacted by losing.
“Obviously, if you can win a game on the road there, it’ll be a huge RPI game for us if we can win one,” Glasco said. “If we can win two, it’ll be tremendous for us.
“If you lose two, RPI-wise, you may go up anyway. It’s just a really good series for us at a great time of the year. It’ll give a chance to test where we’re at and it’ll be a really significant weekend for us.”
As a former SEC assistant coach at Georgia and Texas A&M, he has fond memories of playing at Alabama.
“Their home and the atmosphere, the stadium, it’s a tremendous place to play and a great learning experience,” Glasco said. “Much like when teams come here, they talk about the adversity of the crowd. They’ve got a great atmosphere over there. It’ll be good for our kids. It’ll be almost like that super regional feel.”
The ties between the two programs aren’t lost on Glasco either. Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy once coached under Yvette Girouard at UL and associate head coach Alyson Habetz played for the Cajuns.
Conversely, UL assistant coach Lacy Prejean both played and coached at Alabama before joining the Cajuns.
“She (Prejean) is very competitive, as are the Alabama coaches,” Glasco joked. “We’re going to have to hope that her and Habetz, they don’t go to blows or anything. We’ll have to keep them apart.
“We’re looking forward to getting back in that stadium and I know Lacy probably more than any of us is really pumped about this series.”
There’s also the former St. Thomas More standout Bailey Hemphill, who happens to be Alabama’s second-leading hitter at .398 with eight homers and 38 RBIs. She was also an old high school nemesis of former Teurlings Catholic star pitcher Summer Ellyson.
To Glasco, it’s a no-pressure series. If his Cajuns win, great. If they lose, they’ll learn a lot.
“There’s a strong possibility our hitters are going to know where they’re going to get attacked when they meet up with another great team,” he explained. “In the long run the best-case scenario, we come back and look at film, ‘OK, this is what’s going to happen in the postseason, we’ve got to fix this. This hitter can’t hit low inside, this hitter can’t hit the rise ball.’
“That (losing two) is the worst-case scenario in the short run, but the best-case scenario in the long run.”
The area that may get tested the most in these two games is UL’s defense.
“They’ve got three kids over there that can really motor down the line,” Glasco said. “They use the bunt game well. Murphy is a tremendous teacher of the game offensively. They run the bases.”
Alexis Mack leads the way at .405 with 15 RBIs and 17 steals. As a team, Alabama (34-7) is hitting .304 with 238 runs, 48 doubles, three triples, 225 homers and 56 steals.
UL is batting .323 with 288 runs, 55 doubles, 12 triples, 47 homers and 118 stolen bases.
Ciara Bryan is leading the way at .458 with five homers and 33 RBIs as a transfer from Georgia.
“It won’t be anything new to her,” Glasco said of Bryan. “Now, they’re going to pitch her really careful. They’re going to limit what she can do. They’ll focus on her. Their number one focus on how to shutting us down offensively will be how they’re going to approach Ciara Bryan. She’ll take that pressure and that burden and put it on her shoulders. She’s done that all year.”
Alabama’s top two pitchers are Montana Fouts (14-3, 1.66, 118 IP, 181 K) and Lexi Kilfoyi (11-3, 1.56, 81 IP, 95 K), compared to UL’s Ellyson (16-4, 2.30, 122 IP, 121 K) and Kandra Lamb (14-3, 2.07, 108 IP, 132 K).
“I think she’s just really comfortable right now,” Glasco said of Ellyson. “She’s using all of her pitches at this time. She’s using both sides of the plate. She’s mixing up well - Great drop ball, great changeup, great rise ball, she’s using the curve ball very effectively. She fields her position well. She just does everything well.”