INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are looking for the 30th win of Billy Napier’s stay at UL, including 5-0 in non-conference home games. A UL win would also make Napier 3-0 vs. MAC foes. Ohio is trying to avoid its worst start to a season since being 0-4 in 2008.
KEY MATCHUP
UL defensive line vs. Ohio RBs – Ohio has two running backs over 100 yards through two games, including O’Shaan Allison with 119 yards on 21 carries and De’Montre Tuggle with 109 yards on 23 tries.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL DL Zi’Yon Hill is off a great start to the season with a team-high 13 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries so far.
Ohio: Redshirt junior LB Bryce Houston leads the Ohio defense with 21 tackles, including two stops behind the line, in two games so far this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns trail the all-time series 2-1, despite winning the last meeting 45-25 two years ago … Ohio converted just one of seven on third down in last week’s 28-26 loss to Duquesne … Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke is the brother of Nathan, who started at QB vs. the Cajuns in 2019 … Ohio has 14 super seniors on this years roster, compared to eight for the Cajuns … Ohio WR Cameron Odom surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards last week with a 60-yard catch … Despite an 0-2 start, Ohio has only committed one turnover – both teams are minus-1 on the season … Ohio has 12 penalties in two games for 112 yards … The Cajuns are 29-5 under Billy Napier when scoring more than 20 points … UL is 17-1 with Levi Lewis throws at least two TD passes … Lewis’ 300-yard passing game last week was the 37th in program history … Punter Rhys Byrns is averaging 48.8 yards a punt, which currently leads the Sun Belt … UL hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher since Trey Ragas at Texas State last Halloween and hasn’t had a 100-yard receiver since Peter LeBlanc in 2019 … UL’s defense has six sacks through two games, compared to only five pass breakups and four QB hurries.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
8 – Number of flags thrown against the Cajuns through two games, which ranks UL 14th nationally.
19 – What Levi Lewis ranks nationally in yards passing with 586 yards in the air.
9 – Consecutive field goals made by UL kicker Kenny Almendares going back to last season.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Conversion problems
Both teams have struggled on third down – UL is 9 of 27 offensively while giving up 19 of 31 compared to Ohio’s offense being 6 of 19 while giving up 15 of 28.
2 – Possession nightmare
At its core, UL likes to control the clock offensively. Duquesne ruled the clock in beating Ohio last week, 41:02 to 18:58.
3 – Kickoff returners
UL’s Chris Smith was an All-American kick returner last year, and Ohio’s DeMontre Tuggle has returned a kickoff for a score in two of his last three games.
4 – Streaky
When the Cajuns defeated Ohio 45-25 two years ago, it snapped the Bobcats’ 10-game home winning streak. Now, Ohio is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since being 0-4 in 2008.
SCHEDULES
OHIO U. (0-2)
Sept. 4 Syracuse, L 29-9
Sept. 11 Duquesne, L 28-26
Sept. 16 At Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 At Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Oct. 2 At Akron, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 At Buffalo, TBA
Oct. 23 Kent State, TBA
Nov. 2 Miami-Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 At Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.
Nov. 26 At Bowling Green, 11 a.m.
UL (1-1)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 Texas State, TBA
Nov. 4 Georgia State, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 At Troy, TBA
Nov. 20 At Liberty, TBA
Nov. 27 ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 37, Ohio U. 20
This final score didn’t work as well as planned last week, so I’m going to try it again. Last week, the Cajuns passed for over 300 yards with Nicholls defense putting extra defenders in the box. In this one, Ohio’s defense has allowed 225 yards per game so far this season, so maybe it’s time for the running game to get cranked up. Either way, the defense needs to more closely resemble last year’s unit. The tricky thing could be the weather conditions if it continues to rain. It’s a good thing Cajun Field is turf.