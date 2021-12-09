The challenges just keep on coming for UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead and his Ragin’ Cajuns.
First came the news leading scorer Brandi Williams may be lost for the entire season with a knee injury.
Now promising freshman Alicia Blanton could be out as much as six weeks with a sprained knee.
With that in mind, a challenging road game like taking on Houston at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fertitta Center couldn’t be coming at a worse time.
For Brodhead, it’s the perfect time.
“It’s going to be a tough game, but what better time to do it?” Brodhead said. “We need a tough game right now to kind of get a measuring stick where we’re at with these young kids. The young kids, they’ll look up and ‘Man, wow. Here’s how it really is.’”
The Cougars (3-5) will present the Cajuns (6-1) with a frantic pace.
“It’s going to be a great test to see where we’re going to be at as a team on Sunday,” Brodhead said. “Houston is going to be aggressive.
“That’ll be a tough game – very athletic, pressure, just a very aggressive team.”
Houston is averaging 66.6 points a game and giving up 66 points per contest. The Cougars average 17.3 turnovers a game and force 20.8.
The Cajuns have limited their turnovers to 14.7 a game, while forcing 18.7, but that figures to be a challenge against Houston’s pressure defense.
“Houston has always been athletic and always caused us problems,” Brodhead said. “It gives us an opportunity to get these other kids in and see if we can handle their press and see if we can actually run with them. And see where we’re at.”
UL’s only played Houston twice ever – losing in 2015 and the following year as well.
Laila Blair leads the Cougars at 13.8 points and 3.8 rebounds as well. Tatyana Hill is next at 9.6 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.
The Cajuns counter with Ty’Reona Doucet at 10.6 points and 5.6 boards a game, while Makayia Hallmon is the only other double-figure scorer left at 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Transfer point guard Destiny Rice (9.7 pts, 3.9 rebs) has had her minutes limited to keep her fresh, but Rice may need to increase her minutes after having a week off during final exams week.
Also, Lanay Wheaton looks to build on scoring 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in last Wednesday’s win over Xavier.
“They’re going to press you,” Brodhead said. “They’re going to pick you up 94 foot and try to turn you over. They are extremely athletic, they’re long. Offense a little bit of height, but it’s more of what we try to do – play small ball.
“They’re just a little bigger. It’s a fun game to watch, but it’s not always a fun game to play against.”
Once this game has been played, Brodhead is really looking forward to finding some solutions to the issues that currently plague the squad, largely due to injuries.
“Once we play Houston, then we become professional athletes,” Brodhead said. “We can practice as much as we want. We can do two-a-days … unlimited time. This is when we make the most improvement.
“We spend a lot of time with the players. We can test some different lineups.”