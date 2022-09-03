The bottom line was officially taken care of with UL’s 24-7 win over Southeastern on Saturday at Cajun Field.
The victory gave Michael Desormeaux a win in his home debut as the Cajuns’ new head coach.
The win also extended UL’s national-best winning streak to 14 games.
It also gave the Ragin’ Cajuns plenty to work on heading into next Saturday’s home game against Eastern Michigan.
New starting quarterback Chandler Fields started off on fire, but settled for 13-of-20 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Ben Wooldridge got a few series as well, hitting on 7 of 11 passes for 68 yards.
The Cajuns’ leading target was senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin with 5 catches for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The true hero of the game, though, was senior cornerback Eric Garror, who contributed an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown on special teams and an interception on defense.
Defensively, the Cajuns limited the Lions to 13 first downs and 260 total yards.
The first quarter went about as good as could be expected.
The defense set the tone early by forcing two straight three-and-outs to set up the offense to set up the offense.
Fields and Company took advantage with two straight scoring drives. The first one was a 9-play, 79-yard drive in 4:20. A 16-yard connection with Michael Jefferson ignited the drive that ended with a nice 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Johnny Lumpkin for a 7-0 lead with 4:08 left in the first quarter.
It appeared the Cajuns were heading for a second touchdown, but settled for a 26-yard field goal by Preston Stafford for a 10-0 lead with 1:34 left in the opening period.
A 14-yard completion to Errol Rogers got UL inside the red zone, but a third-down misfire forced the Cajuns to settle for the field goal.
UL’s next scheduled possession never happened because Garror broke loose on an 83-yard punt return touchdown for a 17-0 UL cushion with 12:41 left.
The Cajuns attempted to keep the momentum going on their third drive. When it didn’t end well, though, UL’s energy seemed to evaporate.
It was an 11-play, 75-yard drive that featured 30 yards on three carries for Terrence Williams, but it ended with Chris Smith being stuffed on fourth-and-one from the SLU 7 with 28 seconds left until intermission.
The Cajuns never really gained that offensive momentum back. The next two drives resulted in punts after three plays.
After the second one, the Lions’ offense was finally able to put some points on the board. It was a 13-play, 78-yard drive in 5:15. Quarterback Cephus Johnson was suddenly 6-for-8 passing on the drive, ending with a 5-yard TD run for Carlos Washington with 4:04 left in the third.
The Cajuns attempted to regain a spark on the ensuing drive. A 24-yard completion to Dalen Cambre preceded a 23-yarder to Lumpkin. .
But the drive stalled when Fields was pressured twice and Stafford missed a 43-yard field goal.
Four plays later, it appeared the Lions really tightened the game when Johnson connected with CJ Turner on a 48-yard touchdown, but it was quickly called back due to a 15-yard chop block on Southeastern.
Amir McDaniel later sewed up the victory with an interception to set up Lumpkin’s second touchdown grab of the game.