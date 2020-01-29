As expected, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team dominated the preseason All-Sun Belt softball team for the 2020 season.

As a team, the Ragin’ Cajuns were picked as a unanimous preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference softball regular-season title, while senior shortstop Alissa Dalton was selected as Preseason Player of the Year and senior pitcher Summer Ellyson tabbed as Preseason Pitcher of the Year in a vote by the league's head coaches.

Ranked as high as No. 8 nationally in the preseason polls, the Cajuns received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points to headline the coaches' preseason poll with Troy (85 points), UTA (77 points) and Texas State (74 points) rounding out the top four spots.

The Cajuns open the regular season against Ball State on Friday, Feb. 7 at Lamson Park with the first game of the 34th Annual Louisiana Classics.

Dalton, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year and two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection, returns as one of the top shortstops in the nation and a leader for the Cajuns at the plate, on the base pads and in the field.

Offensively, she hit a career-best .400 a year ago and emerged as one of the nation's top clutch hitters, delivering 24 of 43 RBIs in two-out situations. Dalton once again proved to be a tough out, posting a second straight season of 190-plus plate appearances and less than 10 strikeouts.

Ellyson is back in the circle for a final season in Lafayette. The reigning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection captured the second-most wins (39) and third-most strikeouts (354) in program history.

She ranked in the top 10 nationally in all major pitching categories and carried a sub-2.00 ERA for the entire season. A 2019 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America pick, Ellyson claimed 20 of the 25 wins in the Ragin' Cajuns' undefeated conference run, becoming the first individual in league history to amass 20 conference wins in a single season.

The 10-time Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week has already amassed a stellar career that includes 63 wins, 1.30 ERA, 574 strikeouts, only 95 earned runs surrendered in 510.3 innings and a .166 opponent batting average.

Other Cajuns voted onto the preseason first team were: pitcher Megan Kleist, catcher Julie Rawls, transfer second baseman Katilyn Alderink, outfielders Sarah Hudek and Raina O’Neal and designated player Bailey Curry.

2020 Sun Belt Preseason poll

1. Louisiana (10) – 100 points

2. Troy - 85

3. UTA - 77

4. Texas State - 74

5. Coastal Carolina - 56

6. Appalachian State - 47

7. Georgia Southern - 36

8. South Alabama - 31

9. ULM - 26

10. Georgia State - 18

Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

P Summer Ellyson, UL, Sr.

P Megan Kleist, UL, Sr.

C Julie Rawls, UL, Sr.,

C Reagan Wright, UTA, Sr.

1B Katie Webb, Troy, Sr.

2B Kaitlyn Alderink, UL, Sr.

3B Hailey Mackay, Texas State, Sr.

SS Alissa Dalton, UL, Sr.

SS Jayden Mount, ULM, Sr.

SS Whitney Walton, UTA, Sr.

SS Tara Oltmann, Texas State, Jr.

OF Courtney Dean, Coastal Carolina, Jr.

OF Mekhia Freeman, Ga. Southern, Sr.

OF Sarah Hudek, UL, Sr.

OF Raina O'Neal, UL, Jr.

DP Bailey Curry, UL, Jr.

Preseason Player of the Year

Alissa Dalton, Louisiana

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Summer Ellyson, Louisiana