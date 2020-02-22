BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After Friday’s frustration with the lack of hitting, the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team enjoyed a much more productive day Saturday in leading coach Gerry Glasco’s team to a pair of victories at the UAB Blazer Classic.
In Saturday’s first game, the Cajuns got a clutch solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning from Julie Rawls to earn a weekend split with No. 8 Oklahoma State after losing to the Cowgirls 1-0 on Friday.
UL then made it two wins Saturday by rallying from an early 3-1 deficit with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth for a 5-3 win over Ole Miss — the team that defeated the Cajuns in the finals of the Oxford Regional last May.
UL (9-3) will play Ole Miss again at 11 a.m. Sunday before closing out the tournament against host UAB at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a game originally scheduled for Friday but moved because of cold temperatures.
UL senior pitcher Summer Ellyson was the star of the day in the circle for the Cajuns. In the first game, Ellyson got the win, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts to beat Oklahoma State.
In the second game, Ellyson went the final 2-1/3 innings with no hits or walks allowed and five strikeouts to get her first save of the season.
Megan Kleist, who was the hard-luck loser in the 1-0 loss Friday, got some help from UL’s bats Saturday to get the win. Kleist moved to 4-3 on the season, allowing three runs on five hits, two walks and striking out four in 4-2/3 innings.
Ellyson gave up a two-run home run to Alysen Febrey in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2. The Cajuns had scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a Kendall Talley solo homer before Kaitlyn Alderink doubled and scored on Bailey Curry’s sacrifice fly.
But Rawls’ homer in the bottom of the fourth erased the sting of Oklahoma State’s big homer, and Ellyson made it stand up with three shutout innings to close out the game.
The rematch with Ole Miss later Saturday didn’t start out well when the Rebels got solo shots from Autumn Gillespie and Jessica Puk off Kleist in the first inning. Sydney Gutierrez added an RBI single in the bottom of the second.
This time, the Cajuns’ bats bailed out Kleist. Down 3-1 going to the fifth, Melissa Mayeux got the ball rolling with a one-out single ahead of Talley’s double to make it 3-2.
Curry’s pinch-hit single really got Ole Miss starter Molly Jacobsen in a bind, and Raina O’Neal made her pay with an RBI single. Alderink later scored on a wild pitch to give UL a 4-3 lead.
UL got an insurance run in the sixth when Carrie Boswell got a pinch-hit double and eventually scored on Alissa Dalton’s fielder’s choice groundout.