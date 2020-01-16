By all indications, it appears UL football's program has survived another cycle of rumors.
After multiple online reports that head coach Billy Napier was a leading candidate for both the Ole Miss and Mississippi State openings, it was rumored this week that he was also on the short list at Baylor after its head coach Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers.
Through the entire process, UL's athletic department has firm in their confidence that Napier will be the Cajuns' head coach for the 2020 season.
“Louisiana Athletics is thrilled that Coach Napier and his staff have begun preparations for the 2020 season, and we’re looking forward to continued success on and off the field under his leadership," was the latest such response to the online reports that Napier interviewed for the Baylor position this week.
Lane Kiffin ended up getting the Ole Miss job and Mike Leach the Mississippi State position. Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente was supposedly the leading candidate for the Baylor job earlier this week, but he is now staying put.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is also been rumored as a candidate to replace Rhule, and Baylor assistant Joey McGuire is another candidate interested in the Baylor position.
From UL's standpoint, the only news this week is the recruitment of St. Charles defensive lineman Mason Narcisse. Originally a Louisiana Tech commitment, Narcisse switched to Tulane in August.
On Wednesday, he announced on Twitter that he's not committed to the Cajuns.