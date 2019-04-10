NEW ORLEANS – After clearing the bar in the men’s high jump at over seven feet for the second straight meet and third time in his career, UL’s Damon Guidry was named on Wednesday as the Sun Belt Conference Male Athlete of the Week in a release by the league office.
Guidry, a junior, claimed first-place honors at the McNeese Spring Time Classic last weekend after clearing the bar at a personal-best 7-0 ½ on his first attempt. The Crowley native recorded the third jump at over seven feet in his career and his second at the McNeese Spring Time Classic after clearing 7-0 ¼ in 2017.
The weekly award for Guidry was the first of his career and the sixth by a Ragin' Cajuns athlete this year joining Hannes Burger (4/3), Kyle Baudoin (3/20), Dominique Williams (2/13), Kimmie Rushford (1/30) and Juliette Smith (1/23).
UL will return to action on Saturday (April 13) when it hosts the Cole-Lancon Conference Challenge at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Facility. The four-team meet will feature Louisiana along with in-state programs Southeastern Louisiana, Southern and Tulane.